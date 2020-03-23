State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, issued the following statement after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued her Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order and the announcement of the first COVID-19 case in Muskegon County:
“Lives and livelihoods are at stake as we all do our part to stay healthy and prevent the spread of the virus. We knew Muskegon County would not be immune, but I am proud to see us working together to flatten the curve and support our health providers and small businesses so that we can bounce back strong.
“Right now, my focus is to serve the people of our communities by answering any questions you may have, including whether a business is considered essential, so workers can continue to bring home a paycheck. I am hopeful that the executive order will continue to be reviewed over the three-week period by using accurate data to determine the behavior of the coronavirus so that we can try to return to normal as soon as possible.”