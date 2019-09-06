WHITEHALL – Cloud Nine Vape owner Peter McCarthy agreed efforts need to be made by the industry to keep vaping materials out of the hands and mouths of minors, but he doesn’t agree that Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency ban on all flavored nicotine vaping products in retail and online businesses should be the first step.
Governor Whitmer, last Wednesday, ordered the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to issue emergency rules to ban the sale of flavored nicotine vaping products in retail stores and online, and ban misleading marketing of vaping products.
The order is meant to keep minors from getting vaping products.
McCarthy, whose store is located at 614 E. Colby St., Whitehall, said the emergency order will also keep vaping products out of the possession of people who are vaping as a method ceasing their smoking of tobacco products.
McCarthy said he was a pack a day smoker in high school, and now vapes, rather than smoke tobacco.
The owner said, while there are no long term studies on the safety of vaping, it is now a safer alternative to smoking tobacco. “Cigarettes are like inhaling by-products of combustion.” In vaping, the user inhales an aerosol vapor.
Customers are carded for confirmation of their age at Cloud Nine Vape before purchasing products to ensure they aren’t sold to minors. according to the owner. McCarthy said he once refused to sell to an 18-year-old customer because his companion in the store was a minor. “He asked her what flavor to buy,” the owner explained his action. “They weren’t happy.”
McCarthy said on Thursday that his store received over 60 calls from customers wondering if they can buy vaping products with the ban in effect.
Following was his response on the store’s Facebook pace. “Everyone take a big deep breath of delicious flavored juice. As of now it is business as usual at Cloud 9 Vapor! We will keep you updated with any information we get.”
McCarthy said he welcomes any regulations which will keep vaping materials away from minors, but he believes the online business needs to be regulated now.
“A minor can buy vaping products online if they have access to a credit or debit card. All they have to do is check a box stating they are not a minor.”
The owner said vaping retailers have 30 days to comply with the emergency order.
“This is not the answer,” he added.