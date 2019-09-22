WHITEHALL – One person was transported to Hackley Hospital Wednesday evening, Sept. 18, after a two-car crash in the 1000 block of Colby Street.
According to Whitehall police at about 5:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to the crash and arrived to find one vehicle on its side in the westbound traffic lanes and another blocking eastbound traffic.
During the investigation it was discovered that a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Montague woman was stopped on Colby Street while headed east, waiting to make a left turn. Her vehicle was rear ended by a SUV driven by a 35-year-old Montague man who was also eastbound on Colby.
The impact caused the first vehicle to roll over onto the driver side while the second vehicle skidded several feet beyond the crash scene before coming to a stop.
The driver of the first car reported minor injuries but the passenger and the driver of the second car were not injured. The Montague man was cited for the crash. White Lake Fire Authority officers assisted at the scene.