Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 15 TO 30 MPH SHIFTING TO NORTHWEST 10 TO 20 KNOTS THIS EVENING. WINDS WILL INCREASE FROM THE NORTHWEST TO 20 TO 30 KNOTS BY MONDAY MORNING ONLY TO DIMINISH ONCE AGAIN TO 5 TO 15 KNOTS BY EARLY EVENING. * WAVES...4 TO 7 FEET TODAY, SUBSIDING TO 2 TO 4 FEET THIS EVENING. WAVE WILL BUILD BACK TO 4 TO 7 FEET LATER TONIGHT. * HIGH WAVE ACTION...STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. WAVES WILL WASH OVER PIERS. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM HOLLAND TO MANISTEE. * LAKESHORE FLOODING AND BEACH EROSION. LARGE WAVES MAY CAUSE FLOODING ALONG RIVER CHANNELS NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. BEACHES AND DUNES MAY SEE EROSION. * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK AND PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DANGEROUS SWIM CONDITIONS WILL EXIST. WAVES WILL WASH OVER PIERS, AND COULD SWEEP PEOPLE INTO THE LAKE. FURTHER BEACH EROSION CAN BE EXPECTED. &&