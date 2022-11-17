It was a memorable night in Montague last Friday as the high school hosted a veterans appreciation concert. Seven veterans received quilts from the Quilts of Valor Foundation, made by the Shining Stars Quilt Bee. One of them was 97-year-old World War II veteran Jim Tanner, who hails from Ludington.
Tanner was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and was part of one of the last offensives of the war. While he and his unit were there in the summer of 1945, the U.S. dropped the two atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, leading to Japan's surrender and the end of hostilities.
"We were parked there for a while," Tanner said of his time at Okinawa. "We stayed there quite a while because we had some cleaning up to do. They didn't realize the war was over. There were some (of the enemy) back in the hills or in the divots. We finally got some flamethrowers and that drove them out. that worked pretty good and they were captured.
"We were pretty happy it was all over and that the war was over. They said we could go into Japan. We didn't know at the time exactly what we were going to run into. We thought we'd still run into the war...(but) we were not in any danger whatsoever when we went into Japan, even though we thought we were going to be."
Tanner got a good look at Hiroshima after the atomic bomb attack, saying "it was blown to pieces...I don't like to talk about it." He added that he and fellow veterans almost never discuss their wartime services when they gather at the Montague VFW.
Once Tanner returned from war, he started a plumbing and heating company in 1950, Tanner Plumbing and Heating, and worked at it until he retired. Two of his sons joined him at the company, which still operates in Hart today, run by former employees.
Tanner said he enjoyed the Veterans Day program and complimented the third-graders of Montague who were involved, and he was also impressed by the American flag mural outside the auditorium that's part of Montague senior Silas Jancek's Veterans Wall project. He's a regular at the Montague VFW - he's a big fan of their fish and shrimp nights - and he's contributed to it over the years, buying their old barstools when renovations were in progress and paying to have a mural painted in the entryway.
"I think a lot of the VFW in Montague and all the people around it," Tanner said. "I've done a lot for the club, and they do a lot for me."
In addition to Tanner, veterans Josh Haney, Robert Bergey, Jerry Doran, Ken Giddis, Vic Patton and William James were presented quilts; two more, Tom Lovejoy and Lynn Nelson, will receive quilts in December. Bergey's quilt was remarkable for a different reason, as he's the brother of Jacquie Wood, who conducted the concert.
Bergey is from Alaska, so Wood said she was unable to make the quilt a surprise for him, but she was amazed at how the night went.
"Josh Haney spoke to the (other) veterans very openly about the (metnal) struggles he had and how he got help," Wood said. "It really helped a lot of people."
Wood added that Brigadier General Larry Schloegel, from Lansing, was part of the presentation and was very impressive. Wood had the honor of an American flag flying over the state capitol building in Lansing in her name during the presentation, and Wood received a standing ovation as well as a medallion presented by Schloegel for going above and beyond to help veterans.
"He said, 'I always keep a few on me in case I meet someone like you,'" Wood smiled. "He stayed after and had pictures with everybody. My word, he was so cool. We had a reception afterwards and he was just amazing."
The Shining Stars Quilt Bee, who presented the quilts to the veterans, gets together twice a month to work on quilts for the foundation, Cheryl Nicholson said. The foundation is in its 20th year and has gifted over 300,000 quilts nationwide.
Nicholson said that in the last year her group has made about 25 quilts for local veterans. It takes three or four weeks worth of effort to make one of the quilts.
"That's what our passion is, providing for veterans a welcome home to let them know how much they are honored," Nicholson said.
Nicholson added that the group is always open to hearing about more veterans they can make quilts for and welcomes calls at 231-740-2057.