MONTAGUE — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3256 in Montague reintroduced a community Easter egg hunt last Sunday. Family of VFW members and of the American Legion Post 69 in Whitehall were invited to participate in the festivities, which included an age-divided egg hunt, egg coloring, photos with the Easter bunny and a breakfast.
“We weren’t quite sure what to anticipate because it’s been about 10 to 15 years since we’ve had an egg hunt, from what I’ve been told,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Dondi Kowalski. “So I did not know what to expect. I think we had a good turnout. It was communicated with the American Legion in Whitehall, they had some of their families come over. We’re hoping next year it will be bigger, by word of mouth around town.”
VFW members were thrilled to have a holiday event to bring their families to again.
“We had big support from our members here and from the Legion,” Kowalski said. “I introduced the idea and everybody welcomed it because they have not seen events like this done by the organization in a while. They’re happy to see it come back. When I asked for volunteers for helping set up and getting the eggs put together, and the donations of the candy from different members, we had a really good turnout.”
The egg hunt was divided into two age groups; toddlers and below in one field, and older children in the bigger field. Each field had three “golden eggs” that if found, participants could turn in for larger prizes.
“We gave a prize to whatever children found them,” said Kowalski. “We had three per age bracket, and they could win some games and prizes. Young kids had some Easter baskets that we made, the older kids had some footballs and other toys.”
For some members, the event presented an opportunity to invite loved ones back home to participate. Brittany Taylor, who is now in Muskegon, brought her children back to participate after finding out about the event on Facebook. She described it as a “good excuse to come back home.”
“I have been a member for 50 years,” said VFW member and Chaplain Deloris DeHoff. “It’s great for the children.”
Kowalski started a trunk-or-treat event on Halloween last year that proved to be successful, which gave him the idea to start Easter egg hunts again. He hopes to bring both events back next year and turn them into annual events.
“To give back to the veterans here,” said Kowalski. “Provide them with a holiday event to celebrate as an organization. For me, I initiated it this year because we haven’t done it in many years. I grew up with my father who used to run events in Montague. A big part of my childhood was growing up helping him do the events. I like to give back to the community.”