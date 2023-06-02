WHITEHALL — Families, friends and community members gathered to honor fallen veterans at Covell Park on Memorial Day. The Montague Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion Algot Johnson Post 69 in Whitehall conducted an official ceremony, including wreaths being laid in memory of the veterans.
“It’s a tribute to our service members that never made it home,” American Legion Vice Commander Richard Connell said. “Any service member that was killed during conflict. That’s what Memorial Day is all about and it’s attributed to them.”
The VFW and American Legion march from their own sites, and stop at various honoring sites on their way to Covell Park. When they meet on Dowling Street, the groups come together and join the public ceremony, where they are met by the Whitehall and Montague bands.
“It is strictly a ceremonial march,” said American Legion Commander Gregory Polan. “We’re trying to somehow get away from the word ‘parade’ because that kind of suggests happy times. It’s more of a somber march, a ceremonial march to honor our fallen.”
Polan emphasizes how important the live music is for the ceremony.
“We incorporate both of the high school bands from each town, Whitehall and Montague,” Polan said. “They play an excerpt from each of the military branches and we also have a select bugle player from each school to perform taps with the echo. I would really like to give a special thanks to Emma Greenwood and Matt Raap for assisting us with the music. It’s hard to do a Memorial Day service without real Taps. That was fantastic.”
The tradition of Whitehall and Montague bands joining together has lasted for years, and students take the responsibility seriously and with honor.
“I always talk with my students about how it’s an honor to be able to participate and about how music is so powerful in many different ways,” said Montague band director Emma Greenwood. “It’s our way to show respect for Memorial Day.”
The service is meant for community members and family from everywhere to join together to honor friends, family and loved ones who fought for America.
“We have really good community participation and I’m hoping that there are more people in our community that honor the fallen,” Gregory Polan said.