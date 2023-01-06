The Viking Garage hopes to brighten up one lucky person's dreary winter later this month when it gives away a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country van.
Garage owner Charlie Mero, who also owns Dad's auto repair shop in New Era, recently bought the van from a customer who had no need for it anymore.
Apparently the customer had been in the process of having a neighbor tune the car up for her when a couple of minor mishaps struck that would have cost a few thousand dollars to fix, so she hadn't bothered with them prior to simply selling the car to Mero.
While in the process of fixing it up with plans to turn the car into a loaner vehicle for customers to use while their own were being repaired, he came up with a new idea.
"It just kind of hit me," Mero said. "I guess the Lord put it on my heart...It could be a great loaner car, but we figured we'd just give it away."
It's not the first time Mero has done things like this - he said in the past his establishments have done little things like randomly pick up the tab for an oil change here and there - but obviously handing someone the keys to a car is a different level.
The car is a 2008 and has 180,000 or so miles on it, so it is not brand new, but Mero said once fixed up it will be reliable, adding it was well cared for when it was regularly driven. The garage has put new brakes and an alternator into the car and replaced the coolant pipes, among other repairs, but it was in pretty good condition already.
"We had Quality Car Care (on Whitehall Road) detail it for us and it didn't need much work inside," Mero said. "The outside sat under trees for a few years so (they) had some work to do with dents and things, but it's a good vehicle."
Originally Mero thought he and his family might choose a deserving recipient from a couple dozen applications, but the number grew large enough that it was clear he wouldn't be able to pick among them, so now the winner will be determined by random draw. The garage is accepting submissions through Friday, Jan. 20 through a post on its Facebook page (search Viking Garage to see it). Submissions can also be made by messaging the page or through the 'contact us' portion of the company's website, thevikinggarage.com.
A winner will be determined over that weekend and contacted Monday, Jan. 23, with plans to deliver the car Friday, Jan. 27.
"There's a lot of people that got nominated that don't even know they're nominated," Mero said. "If they had just a little bit of help, they could improve their lives. A lot of people helped me through the years. I still need help every day, and we figure if we see an opportunity to help someone else around us, we need to do it."
Mero said he wasn't gunning for attention by giving away the car but wanted to get the word out so anyone who might benefit from receiving it could get a chance to enter.
"We care about the people who come in here," Mero said. "They're not just customers, they're the people who live here every day."