FRUITPORT TWP. – Looking to get outside, enjoy a bike ride or run - and support a great cause?
Join Harbor Hospice staff and sponsors Fruitport Lions Club and Fruitport Chiropractic Center for a beautiful run, walk, jog or bike ride from Fruitport, Michigan while supporting the Leila and Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence.
Virtual events will be held the week of May 18 through Memorial Day, May 25. There will be no physical large gathering for the 5k or bike ride events this year. Runners, walkers, joggers and bikers register online and are encouraged to get outside during the week while practicing social distancing. Registration opens May 1 with a $5 minimum fee and crowdfunding to benefit the Poppen Hospice Residence in Fruitport Township. Crowdfund support for your run or ride at http:/ /bit.ly/2xyPg6f
Top crowdfunder will win a surprise gift card and bike or run swag!
“My family and I know how important hospice care is because we experienced it with my mom,” says Jim Kauppila, member of the Fruitport Lions Club and chair of the Run and Ride to Remember. “Many of our riders come back year after year, and we’re all grateful to be able to support the Poppen Hospice Residence with this fun event.”
Virtual 5k run online registration: Runsignup.com/Race/MI/Fruitport/OldFashionedDaysRun
Runners and walkers welcome! Registered participants will receive an email with instructions for timed and tracked race app for mobile phone. An out and back course that will take you through the rolling hills of Fruitport with medals for top finishers.
Virtual bike ride online registration: HarborHospiceMI.org/RunRideRemember
All ages are welcome! A downloadable map will be emailed to all registered riders for the 15 mile bike ride around spring lake. Please remember safety - we encourage everyone to wear a helmet.
The Leila & Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence is part of Harbor Hospice and located in Fruitport Township on nine acres of woods and walking paths. Its 14 private patient rooms have served as a welcoming home with compassionate and skilled care for over 3,000 terminally ill patients since it opened in 2005.
For event information please contact Harbor Hospice at info@HarborHospiceMI.org 231.728.3442