Between the pines and maple trees along West River Road, on green pastures where goats and cattle gnaw, sits North Muskegon’s gem, Hidden Creek Farm.
Owned by Crystal Brummans and Lee Witte, this husband and wife duo has been operating their farm since 2014. Located at 1230 W River Rd. in Muskegon, the farm offers a variety of options for guests, whether they are looking to browse or shop at the Hidden Creek Farm.
In a quaint wooden shed just off the main road before a long driveway that stretches through the farm, those looking for a fresh, pesticide-free bouquet of flowers can create their own bunch straight from the farm’s flower garden. Small or grand, anyone can assemble their own bouquet of fresh-picked or loose-stemmed flowers.
Beyond the flower stand, past greenhouses and sunflower patches, stands tall a blue farm shed, accompanied by a community Little Free Library, with an entrance wooden sign that reads, “Farmacy.” Locals of Muskegon County are encouraged to visit this charming farm shop, where visitors can find a range of produce and other goodies. These products are specifically chemical-free and non-GMO, made carefully and thoughtfully for customers use and consumption. At the Farmacy, customers can find raw milks, raw honey, vegetables, salad mix, honey-dipped marshmallows, among many other items the farm has to offer.
As the leaves spatter the Michigan grounds in crimson glories within the upcoming months, Hidden Creek Farm is looking forward to hosting their third annual pig roast, where guests gather and enjoy a large feast, live music, and raffles offered by other local businesses and organizations. Aside from the pig roast, in the Farmacy, Crystal and Lee look forward to selling their vegetable mixes of onions, lettuce, and carrots. Canned jams and other vegetables will be sold during this time. In the iced over winter months, carrots will still be available, and Hidden Creek Farm’s maple syrup will be in the Farmacy when Spring arrives with thawing grounds and new, fresh produce.
“In the springtime, we’re also hoping to go solar,” shares Brummans. “We’re also looking to clear more land for more open pastures for the animals, so they’ll have both shaded and sunny areas to roam.”
Hidden Creek Farm is open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.