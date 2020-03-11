The third time was a charm.
After losing millage proposals, which included funding for a new fire station in 2015 and last November, voters in larger numbers in the Presidential Primary Election approved millage for the new fire station.
On Tuesday, nearly 53 percent of voters approved a 1.65, four-year millage proposal from the White Lake Fire Authority (WLFA).
Out of 2,946 ballots cast, the proposal won by nearly 300 votes (1,569 yes to 1,3776 no). The number of voters was nearly a thousand (1,985) more than last November.
“I’m absolutely elated,” WLFA Captain Peter McCarthy reacted to the victory for the millage. “I felt like we had more support this time. Quite a few people came up and said they were vote this time.”
McCarthy said he believed WLFA did a better job of educating the voters on the need for a new station to replace the aging Station No. 1, which is located in downtown Whitehall.
“When they got the facts people said it makes sense. In the past we struggled to get the audience”
McCarthy said the authority also used social media to educate the voters and to combat false information being spread online.
He said the authority steered away from responding to comments in the past, but this time around it shared information to clear up misconceptions or false statements.
“Fighting fire with fire helped,” McCarthy commented on WLFA’s more aggressive stance on social media.
While the captain said he believed more supporters came out to the polls, he believes the authority’s educational campaign actually turned no votes into yes votes this time.
The support for the millage request was widespread this time. Voters in all three municipalities which make up the authority district - City of Whitehall and the townships of Whitehall and Fruitland approved the request. Last November when a similar request was defeated by just 21 voters overall the request was passed in the City of Whitehall and Whitehall Township, but was defeated in Fruitland Township.
“Winning by over 200 votes, that’s the community standing up and showing us their support.”
McCarthy said the support for the millage means even more than a new fire station which will help firefighters more effectively serve the community, it is a morale boost. “It means the world to us,” McCarthy said. “Firefighters give service to the community and the community is standing up for them.
“We give a loud, resounding thank you.”
McCarthy said they will move forward quickly with the process of building the fire station.
“We’re going to hit the ground running,” he said.
The captain said that even though they will be moving quickly to build the $2.7 million station, they will be thorough in the planning. “We won’t be rushing it.”
The new, larger fire station will be located in the City of Whitehall’s industrial park on nearer the borders of Whitehall and Fruitland townships.
Biden wins!
Muskegon County voters followed the state trend in the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries Tuesday.
In the Democratic Primary, more than 53% of county voters favored former vice-president Joe Biden over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders who received 35% of the vote.
Statewide, Biden earned nearly 53% of the vote while Sanders received just over 36%.
In the Republican Primary, President Donald J. Trump received nearly 94% of the votes in Michigan. In Muskegon County Trump got just over 93% of the vote.