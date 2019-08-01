This Tuesday (Aug. 6), polls will be open in the primary election and in Muskegon County voters will be asked to renew a fraction of a mill on property taxes to continue to support the county's Department of Veterans Affairs.
The 1/13th of a mill would cost a property owner nearly eight cents per $1,000 of taxable value. For a $100,000 home with a taxable value of $50,000 the added tax would be $3.85.
The renewal would be for 10 years. The millage first approved by Muskegon County voters in 1994 was renewed in 1998 and 2008.
The estimated annual revenue created by the millage would be $330,534 this year.
The millage helps the Department of Veterans Affairs serve the 12,5000 plus veterans, widows and their families in Muskegon County. Approximately 3,600 veterans come to the office annually for assistance.
The department administers the soldiers/sailors relief fund and provides veteran burial expenses and burial markers. It also helps veterans file VA claims, provides housing assistance, offers employment assistance and counseling, among other services.
The department also coordinates and trains volunteer mentors for the veterans treatment court.
The election precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Absentee ballots have been circulated to qualifying voters under the new elections laws.
Also on Tuesday voters in the City of North Muskegon will be voting on a $1.5 million bond issue to be paid in $11 years. The funds would be used for park improvements, including the construction or reconstruction of courts and playfields.
Voters in Egelston Township will be asked to renew a two-mill property tax levy. It is a Headlee reduction restoration.