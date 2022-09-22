In preparation for the Nov. 8 election, Reviving Our American Democracy (ROAD) invites White Lake Area voters to attend a forum engaging the candidates for the new 32nd District Michigan Senate seat. The event will take place Monday, Sept. 26 in Montague City Council Chambers, at 7:30 p.m.
ROAD has invited Rep. Terry Sabo and incumbent Sen. Jon Bumstead to present their views on a variety of topics of interest to voters. Rep. Sabo accepted the invitation. ROAD remains hopeful that Sen. Bumstead or a member of his staff will join.
After opening statements are made, questions will be asked of both candidates. Audience members may submit questions on 3x5 cards that will be sorted and presented to Sen. Bumstead and Rep. Sabo. They will be asked to answer the same questions. Each candidate will be given the opportunity to provide a closing statement. At the conclusion of the formal program, audience members will able to interact informally with the candidates.
ROAD is a non-partisan information and civic action organization that seeks to bring greater awareness to issues of interest to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend.