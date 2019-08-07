MUSKEGON COUNTY – County residents that took to the ballots on Tuesday, Aug. 6 overwhelmingly voted yes to renew a veteran’s millage that helps the Department of Veteran’s Affairs serve county veterans and their families.
There are about 12,500 veterans, widows and families in Muskegon County with about 3,600 of them coming to Department of Veteran’s Affair’s office annually. The office helps with burial expenses, filing VA claims, housing assistance and more.
The unofficial results taken from the Muskegon County Election’s website shows that 12,770 people voted this election. 10,989 people voted yes and 1,781 people voted no.
The renewal is for a millage that first passed in 1994 and was renewed twice by Muskegon County voters. The first of which was in 1998, and then again in 2008.
This will be a 10-year renewal lasting until 2028.
The 1/13th mill is about eight cents for every $1,000 of taxable value. For a $100,000 home, with a taxable value of about $50,000, residents can expect to pay about $3.85.
