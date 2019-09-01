MONTAGUE – The excitement of Friday night football will kick off early on Friday, Sept. 20, with a free, fun community event.
The “Wildcat Walk-about” will begin at 5:00 p.m. and run until 6:30 p.m. in the circle drive in front of the Montague High School football field on Stanton Boulevard. Families will connect with community resources, win prizes, enjoy live music, and have fun with inflatables.
Montague Area Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Johnson said you don’t need to be a Wildcat to attend. “All families are welcome to enjoy these fun activities together.
In addition to face painting and kids’ games, school staff and others from the community are eager to talk face-to-face with families. We will have information on school related topics, careers and college, athletics, fine arts, personal safety, physical and mental health, human services, behavior, and many other topics parents might have questions about.
According to Johnson, free admission to the varsity football game will be granted for up to five family members who check in at each of the resource booths offered.
“An event like this really demonstrates the strong relationships we have with our many community partners who want to help kids and families succeed,” said Johnson. “We want to make it easy and fun to connect!” he added.