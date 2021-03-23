MUSKEGON – Public Health Muskegon County will be hosting its first walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 27, for Muskegon County residents who are age 60 and older and their spouses.
The clinic, which is free, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Muskegon Community College Health and Wellness Center, 221 S. Quarterline Road in Muskegon. Please be aware that the clinic will end early if all vaccines are distributed.
Spouses do not have to be older than 60.
Participants do not need to pre-register for the clinic. However, they are asked to bring a government ID (or recent bill with their local address) and wear a mask when they visit the clinic.
The clinic will be offering the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. A follow up clinic will be held to ensure participants receive the second dose.
“Our goal was to vaccinate everyone in Muskegon County who is 65 or older and wants the shot by the end of March,” said Kathy Moore, public health officer for Muskegon County. “This clinic will help us reach that goal and make sure no one falls through the cracks.”
Community members should only attend the clinic if they are not currently feeling ill, are not under isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19, and have not received a vaccine of any kind in the 14 days prior to the clinic.
The clinic will also include health educators who can speak with community members who have questions about the vaccines.
“Whether or not to get vaccinated is a personal choice we all must make,” said Moore. “While research has shown the vaccines are safe, we understand people may have questions and concerns. We encourage community members to consult with their primary care physician or other medical professionals to help them make their own decision.”
Public Health – Muskegon County and its vaccination partners, including Mercy Health, Meijer, HealthWest and others, have so far been able to vaccinate 70 percent of Muskegon County residents over 65, including every individual over 65 who registered for vaccination through www.MaskUpMuskegon.org.
Muskegon County residents are encouraged to visit www.MaskUpMuskegon.org for more information on this walk-in clinic and to get more details on vaccine registration. They can also sign up for Mask Up Muskegon email communications, which will provide regular updates on future community vaccine clinics.
Anyone with questions about the clinic or those who may need special accommodations can also email vaccineinfo@healthwest.net.
Mask Up Muskegon is a partnership between Public Health – Muskegon County and other vaccine providing agencies, including Mercy Health, Meijer, HealthWest, Hackley Community Care, Muskegon Family Care and others.