The Walk the Beat outdoor music festival returns to the White Lake area July 22. Walk the Beat White Lake Area Co-Director Kevin Goff encourages everyone to come to this summer’s festival and “experience a wide range of musical groups with unique and vibrant sounds and styles that will appeal to audiences of all ages.”
Walk the Beat is a volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to music for all and builds communities through musical events. It raises funds through donations, sponsorships, and an event raffle to promote musical education and support local organizations that sponsor and assist with the annual musical festival.
Walk the Beat began nine years ago in Grand Haven, expanded into Albion, and last year was brought to the White Lake area. Thanks to last year’s festival, local White Lake area students were awarded $4,500 worth of scholarships and instruments.
This year’s Walk the Beat White Lake Area music festival will feature 40 musical acts in 19 different venues scattered throughout Montague and Whitehall. Musical acts will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. and will be capped off by a community pig roast from 5:30 to 8 p.m. At the music festival, Walk the Beat White Lake Area will give out $4,000 in door prizes along with a $5,000 grand prize raffle.
For more information, visit the event website at http://walkthebeatwhitelake.org or email Walk the Beat White Lake Area at wtbwhitelake@gmail.com.