Serving up a wide variety of musical groups, which will appeal to audiences of all ages, Walk the Beat outdoor music festival returns to the White Lake Area July 22.
This year, Walk the Beat White Lake will feature 40 musical groups in 19 different venues scattered throughout Montague and Whitehall. Musical acts will perform from 1 to 5 p.m. and will be capped off by a community pig roast from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Don’t miss this family friendly, community-building event! In addition to all the music, the 2023 Walk the Beat White Lake Area will give out $4,000 in door prizes along with a $5,000 grand prize raffle this year.
Walk the Beat is a volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to music for all and builds communities through musical events. It raises funds through donations, sponsorships, and an event raffle. All money raised stays within the community and is used to promote musical education and support local organizations.
For more information, visit the official Walk the Beat White Lake Area website at http://walkthebeatwhitelake.org, or email them at wtbwhitelake@gmail.com.