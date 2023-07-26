WHITEHALL/MONTAGUE — Through all the time Kevin Goff and his fellow Walk the Beat White Lake board members and volunteers spent putting together last Saturday's outdoor event, one thought kept gnawing at them: What if it's a bad weather day?
As it turned out, the conditions were about as perfect as possible in the White Lake area, providing a great showcase for the dozens of acts who participated.
The streets were dotted with locals checking out musicians who hailed from throughout the area and beyond.
Goff co-chaired the event after picking it up from Dave Palmer, who chairs the original Walk the Beat in Grand Haven and got it started here before handing it off to the community. Goff said he and his team estimated about three times as many people checked out the festival compared to last year's inaugural edition.
The festival went from 1 to 5 p.m., with many stops along the walk for guests to witness performances. Tents were scattered from as far northwest as Pekadill's on Mears Avenue in Whitehall down to North Grove Brewers in downtown Montague. Each site housed two musical acts, who rotated shifts through the four hours of the festival.
"The bands got a lot of recognition and people asking when they'll be playing next," Goff said.
For The Illustrated, that answer came when they were announced as fan vote winners. Vocalist and guitarist Jordan Martin is from Muskegon, and he and bandmates Paul La Duca, Jorge Suta and Zack Hammen met while in music school at the Atlanta Institute of Music. Now based out of Georgia, the band formally united in 2020.
The Illustrated, which performed on Mears Avenue near the Playhouse, earned a 40-hour recording contract with Third Coast Recording Company in Grand Haven as the fan vote winners, as well as an invitation to perform at the Coast Guard Festival this weekend, July 28-30.
"We didn't expect to win, especially as mostly out-of-towners," Martin said. "It meant everything. Now we have an opportunity to play another show up here at Coast Guard, and any opportunity we get to play our music again is good. We're stoked."
The Illustrated came to the show prepared, selling merchandise throughout the festival's running time, during and between their performances. Martin credited his dad Jerry, who doubles as the band's sound engineer, for helping the band "pack a punch" and make an impression on Walk the Beat guests.
In addition to gaining exposure for the artists, Walk the Beat also aimed to have economic impact. Goff said that goal was met, noting that local businesses were "packed" throughout the festival. A free community pig roast at Goodrich Park capped the festivities, and that too was well-attended as locals swapped stories about the acts they had just witnessed performing.
Also part of the festival was a raffle, and Goff said local nonprofits who participated in the raffle were able to keep half the money they generated. He estimated about $9,000 worth of raffle tickets were sold in all.
Goff said he and the rest of the executive committee, along with about 50 volunteers, were extremely pleased with how things went but also have some ideas on how to make future editions of Walk the Beat even better.
"We put a lot more money and effort into marketing this year," Goff said. "We had some lessons learned...Everybody felt it was a huge success."