WHITEHALL – An updated Historic Walking Tour brochure of the White Lake area is now available at the White Lake Chamber of Commerce, 124 E. Hanson St.
The brochures are published by the White Lake Area Historical Society. The organization is re-releasing the brochure in a new color format.
Inside there is a map of the White Lake Area, and a list of 16 homes with pictures and a brief description of each. The homes are located in both the City of Whitehall and the City of Montague.
Also included in the brochure is a list of additional points of interest in the community. This list does not include photos or descriptions, but does include the address for each location.
Additional points of interests include: The Montague Museum, White Lake Area Chamber & Visitors Bureau, Dr. Meinhardi’s Apothocary Shop, The Playhouse at White Lake (Howmet Playhouse), Goodrich Park, White River Light Station and Ferry Memorial Reformed Church.
The White Lake Historical Society is an organization founded in 1978 with the intentions to save and promote the history of White Lake Area. For more information visit: http://www.whitelakeareahistoricalsociety.com/