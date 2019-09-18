Walmart has a heart for helping customers save money and live better – and healthier – lives. The retailer is now inviting customers to Walmart Wellness Day, where they can get free health services and resources, including information on better heart health. The event will be Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time at Walmart stores with pharmacies in Michigan. To find the store nearest you, visit www.walmart.com/walmartwellness.
In addition to heart health information, customers who attend the event can also expect:
Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)
Low-cost Flu Shots and Immunizations
Opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist
Giveaways
Wellness demos
Since its first Walmart Wellness event in 2014, Walmart has provided more than 4 million free screenings to people across the country. These screenings have helped customers discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes that they now can manage – and in some cases, these screenings have saved customers’ lives.
For more information, visit www.walmart.com/walmartwellness or visit your local Walmart pharmacy.