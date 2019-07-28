Many factors contributing to record numbers of Great Lakes drownings, yet virtually all are preventable with these tips.
As drownings in the Great Lakes continue to rise this year, experts want people to know how to stay safe while enjoying the water.
Nearly 800 people have drowned in the Great Lakes this decade, and 2019 is on track for another record year. Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death in children 1-4 and second in kids under 15.
The Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium (GLWSC) includes nearly 500 experts and advocates working together to help people safely enjoy the Great Lakes, with the ultimate goal of ending drowning.
With members from dozens of organizations including the National Weather Service, US Coast Guard, Great Lakes Research Center, Sea Grant, the Y, Red Cross, Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, and more, the umbrella group considers itself a “community of BEST practice,” innovating and sharing what’s working across their network in the U.S. and Canada.
“We want everyone to know how to avoid, escape, and safely save others from dangerous, waves, currents, and conditions,” says Jamie Racklyeft, MEd, GLWSC Executive Director and Lake Michigan rip current survivor. “If everyone knew what our members know, so many of these tragedies would be prevented.”
Here are the group’s top 10 recommendations:
AVOID DROWNING – When in Doubt, Don’t Go Out
1. Don’t just bring a lifejacket, wear it: Of the nearly 800 drownings this decade, only a handful were wearing lifejackets. You don’t put on your seatbelt as you’re crashing or our bike helmet as you’re falling, so don’t expect to find and put on your lifejacket as you’re drowning.
2. Know before you go: Check the weather forecast for warnings at your beach.
3. Stay dry when waves are high: White water and waves as little as 2-3 feet can generate rips and other dangerous currents.
4. Steer clear of the pier: Most current-related incidents occur near structures. Stay away during high waves and never jump off or swim near them.
5. Swim near a lifeguard: Lifeguards are the best investment a community, beach, or park can make to keep their visitors safe.
ESCAPE DROWNING – Be a Survivor
6. Don’t fight the current: Even an Olympic swimmer can’t fight the force of a rip current. Swim to the side.
7. Yell for help: As you get closer to drowning, you can’t yell anymore. Once you realize you’re in trouble, yell and signal for help.
8. Flip, Float & Follow: Like Stop, Drop & Roll, this technique can save your life. Flip onto your back and don’t panic, Float to conserve energy and keep your head above water, and Follow the safest path back to shore.
SAFELY SAVE OTHERS – Don’t Become a Victim
9. Save yourself first: Grab some sort of flotation (kayak, boogie board, etc.) before heading out into dangerous conditions. Try throwing something (lifering, soccer ball, cooler) from the shore or pier if possible.
10. Be a water watcher & know the signs of drowning: Designate someone to watch people in the water as their sole responsibility - don’t assume someone else is watching the kids. Know that drowning doesn’t look like Hollywood portrays it with lots of yelling and splashing – it is usually swift and silent.
Bonus Inflatable Tip
This year has seen quite a few people on inflatables get blown out into the lake by offshore winds. Check the wind direction before going out. If your inflatable gets away, let it go. It’s not worth chasing into deep water. If you are caught on an inflatable moving away from shore, hold on and signal for help.
The Case for Lifeguards
We have seen too many untrained beachgoers become would-be rescuers when someone is in trouble and there are no trained lifeguards, which puts individuals and anyone in a human chain at additional risk.
“Community leaders interested in keeping people safe and preventing tragedies should invest in lifeguards, beach warning signage, loaner lifejackets, and rescue equipment stations,” says Racklyeft. “All of these combined cost less than 24 hours of a search and rescue helicopter followed by dive teams to recover the body of a drowning victim who could have been saved by these preventative measures.”
There is a myth of liability with lifeguards, but risk managers and state attorneys tell us that you are not liable. In fact, communities have been sued (and lost) for doing nothing rather than for trying to keep visitors safe with lifeguards and other basic safety measures. It is local city attorneys who too often advise to put up “no lifeguard on duty” signs, which don’t save anyone.
There are plenty of lifeguards on ocean beaches, but the Great Lakes can be even more dangerous, because there is often less time to escape due to the time period between waves being shorter. There are successful and financially viable lifeguard programs in Evanston, IL and other cities, but we need them at all Great Lakes parks and public beaches.
Millions of dollars are spent on ad campaigns attracting people to the Great Lakes, but almost nothing to keep them safe once they get there. The Consortium offers universal beach warning signage, rescue equipment recommendations including high-tech rescue drones, best practices for lifeguarded beaches, education and training programs, and more.
Their next Great Lakes Water Safety public event is set for May 4-5, 2020 in Traverse City, Michigan.
Visit GreatLakesWaterSafety.org for more information or to make a donation to support their lifesaving efforts.