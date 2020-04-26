MONTAGUE – Due to the COVID-19 virus, owner Steve Crooks wrote that WaterDog Outfitters, 4464 Dowling St., will have to continue operations at its current locations.
Crooks decided to leave his current location because of the flooding issues he was experiencing. Lake levels across the state of Michigan continue to exhibit record or near-record high water levels.
WaterDog’s is location alongside the causeway that connects the City of Whitehall and the City of Montague. This area has been susceptible to flooding due to lake water overflow.
The spillover into the road also would find its way into the WaterDog parking lot, which at times was so flooded that a canoe or stand-up paddleboard could be operated in it. It was for this reason that Crooks was looking to build a new location for his store in the City of Whitehall.
Crooks received approval to build and relocate his store on the Whitehall side of the White Lake waterfront. In the meanwhile, he had an agreement in place to run a small concessions shack on the Montague side of the White Lake channel this summer.
Corresponding through Facebook Messenger, Crooks wrote that both of those plans have been postponed due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s current stay-home order.
“Unfortunately, it’s causing all sorts of issues. I am uncertain about the concessions this summer as it would be a huge expense to put something out there and have an order in place that does not allow people to gather at our wonderful beaches,” messaged Crooks.
“The building project in Whitehall has also been delayed due to COVID-19. I will be working out of our current location for the 2020 season.”
Crooks wrote that since WaterDog is not an essential business, sales will have to be done through appointment and curbside pick-up only. WaterDog will also do bike repairs, will only do them for those that use bikes as their main mode of transportation.
“Once we (WaterDog) are allowed to open, we will be opening in the Montague location. Currently we are deemed non-essential but we are figuring out ways to Set up appointments and do curbside pick-up,” messaged Crooks.
“Also, we can and will take in essential bike repairs for those using them as a means of transportation. Our customers simply need to reach us through our Facebook page to set up appointments.”
People without a Facebook account can still reach Crooks by calling and leaving a message at the store. Crooks wrote that he is still checking his voicemail at the store.
To contact WaterDog Outfitters call 231-740-5673