MONTAGUE – WaterDog Outfitters owner Steve Crooks is looking to get permission to set up a temporary business at Medbery Park.
“The idea is to provide a venue for him to set up, kind of like one of our little cottages out there to do kind of a mobile business. So this would not be a permanent structure. It would be placed on the cement structure out there,” said City Manager Jeff Auch.
The focus of the business would be to do rentals of things like kayaks, stand up paddle boards; and some smaller items like snacks, water, and sunscreen.
“It set up very similarly like how the cottage agreement is set up. So he basically is getting a license of the square foot of the building itself,” said Auch.
Auch said he checked with the state to see if additional licensing is needed since the park is located on critical dunes. He said that additional licensing is not needed since the business would be set up on the asphalt parking lot at the park.
As payment to the city, Crooks and his staff would be responsible for cleaning the bathrooms at the park, and emptying the trash cans. The city would be providing the supplies needed to perform those duties
Auch said the city pays between $10,000 to $15,000 to maintain the bathrooms and trash receptacles during the summer months.
The agreement would be for one year if city council agrees to the terms.
The city council did not vote to accept the agreement during their Monday, March 2 work session.