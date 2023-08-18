It is with a heavy heart that officials with the Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore share the news that fire damage to the organization’s Clubhouse and Neal Fitness Center at 900 W. Western Ave. will delay its re-opening celebrations, BGCML CEO Monica Turnbull said.
The fire occurred in the early hours of Saturday, Aug. 12.
The City of Muskegon Fire Department is conducting an arson investigation. The fire damage is being accessed while crews work diligently to remediate the smoke damage throughout the building, the August celebrations will be postponed; dates are yet to be determined.
Crews were still investigating the scene as of Friday. Club officials encourage anyone with information to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750, Silent Observer at 231-722-7463, or Muskegon Fire Department at 231-724-6792.
Work on the Clubhouse was scheduled to be complete by fall 2023. Clubhouse operation will continue at All Shores Wesleyan to continue to serve youth in the community beginning Sept. 11. Neal Fitness Center operations will continue at our temporary sites at Kingdom Life Church, 1215 E. Apple Ave., and Fresh Coast Alliance Training Facility, 1128 Roberts St.
Once club officials receive details from restorative services and the investigation, they will share a tentative re-opening date.