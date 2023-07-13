The weekend of July 28-30 offers a slew of downtown events for residents and visitors alike in downtown Montague and Whitehall, starting with the Cruz'In Classic Car Show July 28 and concluding with the White Lake History Cruises July 30.
The Cruz'In show will take place in downtown Montague at 7:30 p.m., immediately preceded by a 7 p.m. parade from Whitehall into Montague.
Saturday, July 29 features the RunIt White Lake 5K at 9 a.m. at the White Lake Chamber of Commerce. White Lake Nutrition sponsors the event. The cost to run is $30, which includes awards for all age groups and light snacks and hydration for race participants. Proceeds from the race, as well as donations, are going towards a scholarship at Whitehall High School in memory of Ava Vanderstelt, who passed away in 2022. To sign up, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Whitehall/RunIt5KWhiteLake.
Later Saturday, the White Lake Pub Pedal offers the chance to bike around the area with friends. Beginning at 1 p.m., the Pub Pedal raises money through sponsors and proceeds from shirt sales to the White Lake robotics team. More information is available on the group's Facebook page.
The weekend caps off Sunday with the White Lake History Cruises. At 1, 4 and 7 p.m. the Chamber of Commerce will host as a boat launches from the Goodrich Park marina and takes guests on a historical tour that highlights up to 20 different locations in the area. At present, the 4 and 7 p.m. cruises are sold out, but there may be limited ticket availability at the time of the cruise, pending cancellations and no-shows. The cost is $35 for either daytime cruise or $40 for the evening cruise. More information is available at https://aquastarcruises.com/our-cruises/white-lake-history-cruises.
Outside the downtown area, the Blueberry Fun Festival at the Fruitland Evangelical Covenant Church in Whitehall - July 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. - will feature an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, various children's activities including a petting zoo, foam penny scramble and inflatables, the Fruitland 5K Trail Run, and live music. Cost is $10 for those 13 and up and $5 for kids ages 6-12, with those 5 and under admitted free.
Live concerts at the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp will also be available during the weekend.
For more information on upcoming events, visit whitelake.org/events.