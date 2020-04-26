MONTAGUE TWP. – Several Michigan greenhouses and garden centers have worked together to create an action plan to get back to work safely.
Weesies Brothers Garden and Landscaping, 3365 W. Fruitvale Rd., is passionate about getting their product to their customers in a way that keeps everyone safe during the coronavirus crisis.
“I would love it if we became the poster child of best practices,” said Ryan Weesies of Weesies Brothers.
Weesies Brothers hopes their forward thinking and proactive approach will allow them to open in some fashion on May 1.
The Michigan Greenhouse Growers Counsel is the voice for the greenhouse industry, and they want to be heard. This counsel has enlisted Weesies Brothers as well as others in the industry to give some insight on how they plan on opening, and the specific precautions they are implementing to protect not just their employees, but the customers as well.
After working together to create an effective action plan, the Michigan Greenhouse Growers Counsel then distributed their plan to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as well as Michigan representatives in both the House and the Senate.
“Representatives have been responsive to calls and emails, and have been listening to the ideas and concerns the industry is facing,” said Weesies.
To protect employees and customers, Weesies Brothers has already put in place specific precautions they believe will help them get back to work safely. Currently they have arrows on the floor to direct people to move through the aisles in one specific direction to avoid customers passing each other face to face.
There are also footprints at the checkout area to ensure customers will stand six feet apart while waiting to make their purchases. Once customers get to the checkout, there is a Plexiglas divider that separates the customer from the employee.
There will be tables in front of the extended counter so customers can set their items down to be scanned under the Plexiglas divider for minimal contact. Sanitatizing of all surfaces will happen regularly and proactively, as well as having hand sanitizer available for customers, and employees will be encouraged to wear masks.
Weesies Brothers will also designate specific shopping times for high risk customers.
“The beauty of a greenhouse is that most have roof vents and side panels that roll up to maximize air circulation,” says Ryan Weesies. “We are willing to do just about anything, not only to get back to work, but to be safe too,”
On top of providing these in-store precautions, Weesies Brothers is utilizing other ways to get product to customers. There will be a website going live May 1, to allow customers to place orders for curbside pickup. In order to cater to the people who still may be hesitant to enter the store, Weesies will still offer the curbside service even if they are able to fully open.
“We would love for some direction from the governor, and the sooner the better,” says Ryan Weesies.
With 80 percent of their annual sales taking place between mid-April through the beginning of June, Weesies Brothers are becoming concerned.
“It’s scary to not have any idea of what to expect moving forward,” says Weesies. “We have been growing for almost six months or so, and we are completely full in our greenhouses.”
Ryan Weesies says their phones are ringing everyday with people wanting to shop.
“Individuals are being asked to be home and be outside with their family; what better way for families to get out then to do some mulching around landscape beds, or doing some planting. If we can’t deliver product they can’t do those activities.”
The greenhouse industry has come together to create this action plan, and are now waiting to hear what Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will decide.
“We know we can do this safely, we have already taken measures to do so, and we will take more if we have to,” says Ryan Weesies.
