MONTAGUE — Last Saturday, Weesies Brothers Garden Centers and Landscaping unveiled a new garden center. The large space holds a shopping area, greenhouse and a room to host classes.
“The new addition has allowed us to expand our garden goods section, which in turn freed up space for more plants to be in the greenhouses,” assistant grower Anna Olson said. “The image just looks really great. We’re hoping that it’s able to invite more people in and we’re able to serve more people in the community with our plants.”
In the other shopping areas, employees noticed that the environment, although necessary to keep the plants healthy, was not a favorable shopping experience for customers.
“We noticed it was actually about 10 degrees cooler here than in the greenhouse, so this will make it a more comfortable place to shop,” said co-owner Mark Weesies. “When we offer classes in the other greenhouses, sometimes the blowers and vents are noisy, so I think this will offer a better experience for the classes.”
In addition to the shopping center, Weesies hosts various workshops ranging from herbs, cut flowers, custom planters and seasonal plants.
“I really love the plants, the busy season and being outside,” Olson said. “It’s kind of a mix of playing with the creativity aspect of plants because I also host workshops and I do our social media. I have the best of both worlds; I have the scientific aspect of growing plants, but I also have the creative freedom. It’s a great company to work for. I love my coworkers, I love my bosses. It doesn’t really feel like a job. Being at work makes me happy.”
The fourth generation family company is co-owned by Mark, Scott and Ryan Weesies. The family business provides a personal gardening experience for both employees, customers and plant-lovers.
“It’s a blessing having this community and we want to give back with a building that helps them and their shopping experience,” co-owner Ryan Weesies said.
Weesies hopes the new garden center can give back to the community they call home with special gardening experiences, and to give customers the opportunity to grow and learn with their plants.
“Our goal is to share the love and knowledge of plants, to enhance the beauty of their landscape and outdoor space, and teach them about things that they can add and bring in to beautify their landscape,” said Olson. “We want them to know that gardening is for everybody.”