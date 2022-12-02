Friday morning, detectives from the West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) Muskegon office executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Fleming in the city of Muskegon. Detectives seized over 230 grams of suspected fentanyl, 145 grams of suspected cocaine, and 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine. A 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine was also seized from the home.
The 32-year-old suspect has been lodged at the Muskegon County Jail on several charges to include Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Methamphetamine, and various firearm charges. A parole hold has been placed by the Michigan Department of Corrections.
The most serious charges are felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Detectives were assisted by members of the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team, Michigan State Police Canine Unit, DEA Grand Rapids, and the Muskegon Police Department.