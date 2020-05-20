At 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22, the 78-year-old ship’s horn will blow a “Master’s Salute” to honor the efforts of the courageous folks fighting every day to keep us safe in these dangerous times.
It’s part of a nationwide salute by the ships of the Historic Naval Ships Association, a group of museums on warships across America.
Also participating is USS Silversides, the World War II submarine moored on the Muskegon Channel adjacent to her museum building. She will sound her “diving klaxon” at the same time to honor our coronavirus heroes.
USS LST 393 Veterans Museum is located at the Mart Dock on the downtown Muskegon waterfront. The ship is a veteran of three invasions during World War II; she was at Omaha Beach during the D-Day landings.
The museum is filled with artifacts and displays that honor the service of America’s veterans of the 20th and 21st centuries.
The museum would normally be open now but remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic. It is unknown when it will open. Many popular events at the ship, such as the annual D-Day commemoration and “Movies on Deck,” have been canceled or postponed.
The “Master’s Salute” consists of three long blasts of five seconds each followed by two short blasts of two seconds each. Though more than three-quarters of a century old, the horn is still robust enough to be heard throughout the downtown area.
HNSA executive director William Cogar said it’s a great way to honor those in the front line but also to remind people that our ships are in this fight too, because virtually all the historic ship museums are still closed for safety reasons.