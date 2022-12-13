The West Michigan Student Showcase has been a staple along the lakeshore for nearly 42 years. This annual celebration showcases close to 250 students from 35 different school districts throughout Muskegon, Ottawa, Oceana, Newaygo, and Mason counties.
Students are selected by their respective schools in the competitive areas of Digital Media Arts, Literary Arts, Performing Arts, and Visual Arts, as well as the recognition areas of Academics and Athletics. Monetary awards are given in the competitive categories for first, second, and third place, including a Showstopper award in the Performing Arts category.
The Student Showcase will take place March 15 and 16, 2023 at the Frauenthal Center. The show is open to students, parents and the general public. Tickets will go on sale in March 2023. School and student participation information will be sent to each School Showcase liaison in the coming weeks.
This annual tradition began in the 1980s as a program of the Muskegon Chronicle. In 2012, the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District (MAISD) took over the event. Throughout the years the event has had a number of transitions. Just recently, the MAISD has contracted with Carla M. Flanders of CMF Marketing & Events to work with the Student Showcase team as the Executive Producer for the 2023 Student Showcase.
Randy Lindquist, MAISD Superintendent commented, “Flanders has a history of working on large-scale community events including projects such as Grand Rapids Art Prize venue events, Holland Tulip Time Festival, and the Muskegon Lakeshore Art Festival. Her combined knowledge of event production, marketing strategy and fund development makes her a great fit to carry on the tradition of Student Showcase while helping it continue to flourish and grow for years to come.”
Carla M. Flanders, CEO of CMF Marketing & Event stated, “I am so excited to be part of this annual tradition. Our schools are filled with so many talented students and this event is a great way to bring them all together and show West Michigan how truly amazing and creative our students are!”