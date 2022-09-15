What would Star Wars, Jaws, and Raiders of the Lost Ark have been without the music of John Williams? This great American composer knew just how to write music that enhanced the mood of whatever was happening on the screen.
West Michigan Symphony’s season-opening, held at 7:30 pm Friday, Sept. 30, will celebrate this great Maestro of the Movies in his 90th year. Music Director Scott Speck will lead a concert featuring all the great themes and scores from the above movies—plus E.T., Hook, Schindler’s List, Harry Potter, Saving Private Ryan, Far and Away, and Lincoln. The concert is sponsored by Harbor Steel. Mike and Kay Olthoff are the 2022-23 Season Sponsors. The performance will be held in the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Avenue in downtown Muskegon. For tickets, starting at $19 for adults, $10 for students, call 231.727.8001, visit the Frauenthal box office or purchase online at www.westmichigansymphony.org.
“John Williams is absolutely one of the greatest composers of the century,” said spokesman Scott Speck. “He is a great melodist, a master of moods, and a stunning orchestrator. We are proud to be devoting an entire concert to his music.”
WMS has added several new features to enhance the experience for audience members. First, free shuttle transport is available from the Muskegon Farmer’s Market parking lot right to the door of the Frauenthal, and back again after the concert. Second, a post-concert party will follow the concert in the lower level Frau Lounge, in the space formerly occupied by Smash Wine Bar & Bistro. This will be an opportunity for audience members to mix and mingle with Scott Speck and the musicians.