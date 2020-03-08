March 7, 2020
Saturday
√ Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-A-Long Movie Night, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
√ The Ride 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., at Mercy Health Arena (formerly L.C. Walker Arena). Teams of eight members will ride bikes mounted on trainers for 25 minute intervals and compete for team trophies and individual medals.
March 8, 2020
Sunday
√ Swan Series Lecture on Beethoven’s Music, 4:00 p.m., Praise Center of the United Methodist Church, 117 S. Division St., Whitehall. Admission is $7 at the door.
March 12-14, 2020
Thursday-Saturday
√ Reeths-Puffer High School musical “Newsies,” at the Rocket Center, 1545 N. Roberts Rd. Curtain times: 7:00 p.m. March 12 & 13; 2:00 p.m and 7:00 p.m. March 14.
March 13-14, 2020
Friday-Saturday
√ Home, Garden +DIY Show, Fricano Place Event Center, Muskegon, 1050 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Over 50 exhibitors.
March 14, 2020
Saturday
√ Yoga Onstage-Mindful Flow March, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
√ 20th Annual Change of Seasons Reception, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., at the Arts Council of White Lake - Nuveen Center (ACWL-Nuveen), 106 E. Colby St., Whitehall. The reception is free and open to the public with refreshments. The award ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m.
March 15, 2020
Sunday
√ White Lake Dramatic Club will present “Molly and I” by Frank R. Adams as a staged reading, 3:00 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Donations accepted at the door.
March 18, 2020
Wednesday
√ Movies+Music Series, Pink Floyd: The Wall, 6:30 p.m. doors open, film at 7:00 p.m., The Block, 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Discussion by expert panelists,
March 18-19, 2020
Wednesday-Thursday
√ West Michigan Student Showcase, 7:00 p.m., at the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Students from area high schools are selected in the areas of academics, athletics, digital media arts, literary arts, performing arts and visual arts.
March 19-21, 2020
Thursday-Saturday
√ Used Book Sale at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St., Montague. March 19 6-8 p.m.; March 20 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; March 21 10 am.-1 p.m.
March 20, 2020
Friday
√ Dan Raymond Invitational Indoor Motorcycle Ice Track Race, 6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m., at Mercy Health Arena, 470 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon.
March 21, 2020
Saturday
√ Montague-Whitehall Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., at Whitehall High School, 3100 W. White Lake Dr.
√ 8th Annual White Lake Business Expo, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Whitehall High School, 3100 W. White Lake Dr.
√ Aoife Scott Concert with special guest Ben Bedford, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Traditional and folk music. A Michigan Irish Music Festival headliner.
√ Whitehall High School Dodgeball Tournament, 6:00 p.m., in the high school gym, 3100 White Lake Drive.
√ MuskeCon 4, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Delta Hotel by Marriott, 939 3rd St., Muskegon. There’ll be toys, comics, art, handmade goods, panels, demos and Cosplay galore..
March 23, 2020
Monday
√ Tech Class: Starting Social Media, 3:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St., Montague. Class is free, but registration is required. Call 231-893-2675.
March 26, 2020
Thursday
√ “From Immigration to Citizen: Naturalization Records on Ancestry, 6:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St., Montague. Discover how your ancestors became citizens. Class is free, but registration is required. Call 231-893-2675.
March 27-29, 2020
Friday-Sunday
√ Whitehall High School musical “The Little Mermaid,” at 7:00 p.m. Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the Whitehall High School auditorium, 3100 White Lake Drive.
March 28-29, 2020
Saturday-Sunday
√ Montague High School drama “She Kills Monsters,” at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the Center for the Arts, 4900 Stanton Blvd., Montague.
March 28, 2020
Saturday
√ The Insiders: Tom Petty Tribute Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
March 30, 2020
Monday
√ “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?”, 6:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St., Montague. Sheryl Hogle from HarborLight Credit Union teaches children ages 8+ on budgeting. Includes interactive games.
March 31, 2020
Tuesday
√ White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series, 7 p.m., at The Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague. George Maniates - “The culture, times, and influences taking place during the life of Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827).
April 4, 2020
Saturday
√ The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long Movie Night, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
April 25, 2020
Saturday
√ White Lake Chorale Concert, 4:00 p.m., at Montague High School’s Center for the Arts., 4900 Stanton Blvd.
May 2, 2020
Saturday
√ Reeths-Puffer High School Prom, 8:00-11:00 p.m., at Fricano’s Muskegon Lake, 1050 W. Western Ave., Suite 200, Muskegon.
May 9, 2020
Saturday
√ Whitehall High School Prom, 8:00-11:00 p.m., at Fruitport Golf Club & Banquet Center, 6334 Harvey St., Muskegon.
June 5, 2020
Friday
√ John Gorka in Concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Gorka is a world-renowned contemporary American folk singer.
June 20-21, 2020
Saturday-Sunday
√ 42nd annual White Lake Area Arts & Crafts Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Goodrich Park, Whitehall.
June 25-28, 2020
Thursday-Sunday
√ Electric Forest Festival, Double JJ Resort, Rothbury.
Aug. 1, 2020
Saturday
√ RunIT 5K 2020, 8:00 a.m., White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 W. Hanson St., Whitehall.
Oct. 10, 2020
Saturday
√ Pumpkinfest 2020, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Montague. Features pumpkin roll and a day of family-friendly activities such as pumpkin carving and painting, seed spitting, largest pumpkin contest, hay rides, bake sale, apple cider mill.