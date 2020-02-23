Feb. 24, 2020
Monday
√ Baby Time, 10:30 a.m., at White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Books, songs, and lots of bouncy rhymes for infants and caregivers, with playtime after.
Feb. 25, 2020
Tuesday
√ Play & Learn, 10:15 a.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Part story time, part play group. For toddlers, preschoolers, and their caregivers.
√ White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series, 7 p.m., at The Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague. Lazaro Vega - “Music of the Swing Era.
Feb. 26, 2020
Wednesday
√ Storytime, 11:00 a.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Join Miss Heidi for a story, crafts and music.
√ Snactivity, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Meet for games, crafts, LEGO, snacks and more.
Feb. 27-29, 2020
Thursday-Saturday
√ Muskegon Civic Theatre presents “Our Town” on the Beardsley Theater stage, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
Feb. 29, 2020
Saturday
√ Build Your Own Bobsled (BYOB) Competition, 3:00-9:00 p.m., at Double JJ Resort, Rothbury. Race cardboard bobsleds down the tubing hill. Outdoor beer tent and bonfire. BYOB Kickoff Party (Feb. 28). Live music, bonfire, snow tubing, indoor water park.
√ “The Kreellers” concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. A high energy Celtic rock band from Detroit.
March 7, 2020
Saturday
√ Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-A-Long Movie Night, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
√ The Ride 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., at Mercy Health Arena (formerly L.C. Walker Arena). Teams of eight members will ride bikes mounted on trainers for 25 minute intervals and compete for team trophies and individual medals.
March 13-14, 2020
Friday-Saturday
√ Home, Garden +DIY Show, Fricano Place Event Center, Muskegon, 1050 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Over 50 exhibitors.
March 14, 2020
Saturday
√ Yoga Onstage-Mindful Flow March, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
March 18, 2020
Wednesday
√ Movies+Music Series, Pink Floyd: The Wall, 6:30 p.m. doors open, film at 7:00 p.m., The Block, 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Discussion by expert panelists,
March 18-19, 2020
Wednesday-Thursday
√ West Michigan Student Showcase, 7:00 p.m., at the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Students from area high schools are selected in the areas of academics, athletics, digital media arts, literary arts, performing arts and visual arts.
March 20, 2020
Friday
√ Dan Raymond Invitational Indoor Motorcycle Ice Track Race, 6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m., at Mercy Health Arena, 470 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon.
March 21, 2020
Saturday
√ Montague-Whitehall Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., at Whitehall High School, 3100 W. White Lake Dr.
√ 8th Annual White Lake Business Expo, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Whitehall High School, 3100 W. White Lake Dr.
√ Aoife Scott Concert with special guest Ben Bedford, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Traditional and folk music. A Michigan Irish Music Festival headliner.
√ MuskeCon 4, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Delta Hotel by Marriott, 939 3rd St., Muskegon. There’ll be toys, comics, art, handmade goods, panels, demos and Cosplay galore..
March 28, 2020
Saturday
√ The Insiders: Tom Petty Tribute Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
March 31, 2020
Tuesday
√ White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series, 7 p.m., at The Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague. George Maniates - “The culture, times, and influences taking place during the life of Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827).
April 4, 2020
Saturday
√ The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long Movie Night, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
May 9, 2020
Saturday
√ The Verve Pipe concert, 8:00 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Multi-platinum alternative rock band. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
June 5, 2020
Friday
√ John Gorka in Concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Gorka is a world-renowned contemporary American folk singer.
June 20-21, 2020
Saturday-Sunday
√ 42nd annual White Lake Area Arts & Crafts Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Goodrich Park, Whitehall.
June 25-28, 2020
Thursday-Sunday
√ Electric Forest Festival, Double JJ Resort, Rothbury.
Aug. 1, 2020
Saturday
√ RunIT 5K 2020, 8:00 a.m., White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 W. Hanson St., Whitehall.
Oct. 10, 2020
Saturday
√ Pumpkinfest 2020, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Montague. Features pumpkin roll and a day of family-friendly activities such as pumpkin carving and painting, seed spitting, largest pumpkin contest, hay rides, bake sale, apple cider mill.