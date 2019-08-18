Aug. 18, 2019
Sunday
√ Art on the Green, 1-3 p.m., at White Lake Golf Club Pavilion, 6620 Michillinda Rd., Whitehall.
√ Summer Adventures at Muskegon Winter Sports Complex, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 462 Scenic Dr., North Muskegon. Wheel luge and archery.
Aug. 19, 2019
Monday
√ Lighthouse Keeper Storytelling, 3 p.m., at Muskegon South Pierhead Light.
Aug. 20, 2019
Tuesday
√ Tuesday Night Concert, 7 p.m., Rotary Band Shell, Montague. Great Scott.
Aug. 21, 2019
Wednesday
√ Story Time at the White River Light Station, 11 a.m., 6199 Murray Rd., Whitehall. Children are free with a paid adult admission. Join Miss Heidi for a special story time with books, music, games and more. If raining, event will take place at the Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St.
√ Serene Yoga Beach Series: Muskegon State Park 10 a.m.-11 a.m., 3560 Memorial Dr., Muskegon.
Aug. 22, 2019
Thursday
√ A free concert, Sacred Music Three Ways, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, Montague. Featuring Gwenneth Bean, world renowned vocalist; Dr. Michell Vallier, master violinist; and many others.
√ Fetch Cycling Group, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Meet behind Fetch Brewing, 100 W. Colby St., Whitehall.
Aug. 22-24, 2019
Thursday-Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “Summer Shorts,” 7:30 p.m., at the Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
August 23, 2019
Friday
√ Yoga at the Light, 9:30 a.m., 6199 Murray Rd., Whitehall. Rain date Aug. 30.
√ Parties in the Park, 5:00-9:00 p.m., Hackley Park, downtown Muskegon. Band is Laith Al-Saadi, sponsored by Muskegon Rotary Club.
August 24, 2019
Saturday
√ Burning Foot Beer Festival, Pere Marquette Beach, Muskegon. Craft brews, food, bands, games, camping and more. www.burningfoot.beer
Aug. 24-25, 2019
Saturday-Sunday
√ Shoreline Jazz Festival Heritage Landing, 1050 7th St., Muskegon. Go to www.shorelinejazzfestival.com for the lineup of bands.
Aug. 26, 2019
Monday
√ Lighthouse Keeper Storytelling, 3 p.m., at Muskegon South Pierhead Light.
Aug. 27, 2019
Tuesday
√ JMM Jazz Trio, 6:00-7:00 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Free admission.
Aug. 28, 2019
Wednesday
√ Serene Yoga Beach Series: Muskegon State Park 10 a.m.-11 a.m., 3560 Memorial Dr., Muskegon.
Aug. 30-31, 2019
Wednesday
√ Muskegon Polish Festival at Hackley Park, downtown Muskegon. Food, polka music, dancing, Catholic mass and more. Friday and Saturday 12:00-6:00 p.m. See www.muskegonpolishfest.com
Aug. 31, 2019
Saturday
√ Corn Maze opens at Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo, 4180 West M-20, New Era.
√ Sunflower Festival at Lewis Farms & Petting Zool, 4180 West M-20, New Era. Goes through Sept. 15.
Sept. 1-3, 2019
Sunday
√ 15th annual Cars for Cancer Cruise and Kick-Off Party and Car Show, Friday 5:00 p.m., Mercy Health Lakes Village, 6401 Prairie St., Norton Shores. Registration at 5:00 p.m., live music in entertainment tent to 11:00 p.m., evening cruise at 6:30 p.m. Car Show and breakfast on Saturday and Sunday.
Sept. 2, 2019
Monday
√ Labor Day Community Walk, 10 a.m., Montague to Whitehall.
√ West Michigan United Labor Day Parade, 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Parade starts corner of Clay Ave. and 4th Street and follows Clay Ave. to Hackley Park, Jefferson St. and W. Western Ave. for a post-parade celebration.
Sept. 7, 2019
Saturday
√ An Evening with Ronnie Cox, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. The actor, singer-songwriter and storyteller will perform a storytelling event.
Oct. 5, 12, 19, 2019
Saturdays
√ Depot to Depot Fall Color Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., White Lake Area/Muskegon CVB Depots.
Oct. 11-13, 2019
Friday-Sunday
√ Bluegrass Music Festival, Book Nook & Java Shop, Montague.
Oct. 12, 2019
Saturday
√ Pumpkinfest, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Montague.
Oct. 18-19, 2019
Friday-Saturday
√ Nuveen Center Workshop presents The Rainbow Fish Musical, at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. The performers will be children in grades1-6. Curtain time: 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
Oct. 26, 2019
Saturday
√ A Special Evening with Peter Yarrow, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. The Grammy nominee who has multiple gold and platinum albums, was a member of the famous trio, Peter, Paul & Mary, and wrote their memorable songs, Puff, the Magic Dragon, Day is Done, Light One Candle and The Great Mandala.
Nov. 8-9, 2019
Friday, Saturday
√ Velveteen Rabbit, a White Lake Youth presentation, will be performed at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Curtain time: 7:30 p.m. The Velveteen Rabbit is an emotional journey through time as told through the eyes of a young man looking back on his children.
Nov. 22-23, 2019
Friday-Saturday
√ Holiday Walk, Montague and Whitehall downtowns. Friday 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 30, 2019
Saturday
√ Small Business Saturday, Montague and Whitehall.