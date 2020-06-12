Events may be cancelled due to COVID-19
June 19, 2020
Friday
√ Yoga on the Lawn of of White River Light Station, 9:30 a.m., 6199 Murray Rd. Whitehall.
June 24, 2020
Wednesday
√ Live presentation by author Erin Bartel who will talk about her 2020 Michigan Notable Award-winning book We Hope for Better Things. 7 p.m. on MADL Zoom. Sponsored by Friends of the Montague Library, hosted by Bryan Uecker, owner of the Book Nook.
June 30, 2020
Tuesday
√ White Lake 4th of July fireworks, dusk, over White Lake.
July 1
Wednesday
√ Live presentation by author Ross Richardson who will talk about his favorite subject – Michigan shipwrecks and the mysteries surrounding them. 7 p.m. on MADL Zoom. Sponsored by Friends of the Montague Library, hosted by Bryan Uecker, owner of the Book Nook.
July 7, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Mark Lavengood.” Free admission.
July 8, 2020
Wednesday
√ Live presentation by author and popular travel blogger Laura Holmes on her book Travel Light. 7 p.m. on MADL Zoom. Sponsored by Friends of the Montague Library, hosted by Bryan Uecker, owner of the Book Nook.
July 10, 2020
Friday
√ “Sylvia” by Central Michigan University, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 W. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
√ White River Light Station Concert, 7:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rd.,Whitehall. Features Art Harbor 60s folk guitarists from Old Town Chicago.
July 11, 2020
Saturday
√ “Red Herring” by Central Michigan University, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 W. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
July 14, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Delilah DeWylde.” Free admission.
July 15, 2020
Wednesday
√ Live presentation by author James McCommons who will talk about his 2020 Michigan Notable Award-winning book Camera Hunter, the biography of George Shiras, father of wildlife photography. 7 p.m. on MADL Zoom. Sponsored by Friends of the Montague Library, hosted by Bryan Uecker, owner of the Book Nook.
July 16, 17, 18, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “Escanaba in Love,” 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
July 21, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Earth Radio.” Free admission.
July 22, 2020
Wednesday
√ Live presentation by author David Maraniss who will talk about his 2020 Michigan Notable Award-winning book A Good American Family. 7 p.m. on MADL Zoom. Sponsored by Friends of the Montague Library, hosted by Bryan Uecker, owner of the Book Nook.
July 23, 24, 25, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “The Cemetery Club,” 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
July 23, 2020
Thursday
√ White Lake Community Library Family Night, 6:30 p.m., on the grounds of the White River Light Station Concert, 6199 Murray Rd.
July 24, 2020
Friday
√ White River Light Station Concert, 7:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rd., Whitehall. Features “Ghost of the American Road.”
July 25, 2020
Saturday
√ White River Light Station Dulcimer Concert, 2:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rd., Whitehall. Features “Western Michigan Dulcimer Friends.”
July 28, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Serita’s Black Rose.” Free admission.
√ White Lake Youth Theatre TBA at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Thursday and Friday 7:30 p.m. Saturday 3:00 p.m.
Aug. 1, 2020
Saturday
√ RunIT 5K 2020, 8:00 a.m., White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 W. Hanson St., Whitehall.
Aug. 4, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Westside Soul Surfers.” Free admission.
Aug. 6, 7, 8, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “The Outsider,” 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Aug. 7, 2020
Friday
√ Music and Beer at White River Light Station, 6:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rrd., Whitehall. Featuring “Catfish and the Man.”
Aug. 11, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Eric & Karen Smith.” Free admission.
Aug. 13, 14, 15, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “Lost in Yonkers,” 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Aug. 18, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “May Erlewine.” Free admission.
Aug. 19, 2020
Wednesday
√ Story Time at the White River Light Station, 11:00 a.m., 6199 Murray Rd.. Whitehall. Presented by Montague Branch Library MADL.
Aug. 20, 21, 22, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “Holmes and Watson,” 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Aug. 21, 2020
Friday
√ Yoga on the Lawn of of White River Light Station, 9:30 a.m., 6199 Murray Rd. Whitehall.
√ White River Light Station Concert, 7:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rd., Whitehall. Features “Chris Kennedy and Eric Michael.”
Sept. 26, 2020