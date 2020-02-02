Feb. 3, 2020
Monday
√ Baby Time, 10:30 a.m., at White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Books, songs, and lots of bouncy rhymes for infants and caregivers, with playtime after.
Feb. 4, 2020
Tuesday
√ Play & Learn, 10:15 a.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Part story time, part play group. For toddlers, preschoolers, and their caregivers.
Feb. 5, 2020
Wednesday
√ Storytime, 11:00 a.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Join Miss Heidi for a story, crafts and music.
√ Snactivity, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Meet for games, crafts, LEGO, snacks and more.
Feb. 6, 2020
Thursday
√ Author Happy Hour with Laura Holmes, 5:30-7:00 p.m., at The Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague.
√ Scarf Tying Master Class, 6:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Fun session that teaches multiple ways to tie and wear scarves.
Feb. 7-9, 2020
Friday-Sunday
√ White Lake Wanderland celebration of winter. Weekend celebrating food, sports and other outdoor activities. Hot cocoa, cookies and snacks served at Hanson St. sledding hill, Buttermilk Creek ice skating rink, hot dog and marshmallow roast, Corn Hole, chili tasting fundraiser, kid’s fishing clinic, snowman contest, photo scavenger hunt, food and beverage pairing and Bloody Mary Trail at local restaurants.
Feb. 7-8, 2020
Friday-Saturday
√ Hackley Attic Escape Room. 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., at Lakeshore Museum Center’s Hackley House, 484 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. 80 minutes to escape Victorian storage room. For tickets, go online to Eventbrite.
√ Bling Thing-2020 fundraising sale for Hackley Public Library at Century Club Ballroom, 356 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Hours Friday 5-8 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Feb. 7, 2020
Friday
√ Sportsman Dinner, at White Lake Eagles Aerie #3214, 1204 S. Lake St., Whitehall. Food and raffles for TV, kayak, filled cooler and guns.Tickets available at the Eagles Club. For ages 21 and up.
Feb. 8, 2020
Saturday
√ Vendor-Craft Fair, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Ealy Elementary School, 425 Sophia St., Whitehall. Over 50 vendors/crafters and food available. Admission: Adults $1. Children (13 and under) free.
√ Spoons & Tunes Chili-Tasting fundraiser, 6-8 p.m., at Pub One Eleven, 111 Colby St., Whitehall. Chili from local restaurants. Proceeds go to White Lake area beautification.
√ Kids: Get Hooked on Fishing, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., at Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1110 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Free hands-on teaching seminar for children in grades 3-5 put on by the White Lake Area Sportsfishing Association. Refreshments served and all children will be entered into a drawing for prizes. To register, go online to www.wlace.co, or call 893-0515.
√ Yoga Onstage-Aware in February, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
√ Sweet Soul Food Contest, 2:00-3:00 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster, Muskegon. A Black History Month event at the library. Register your dish by calling 231-722-8011.
Feb. 12, 2020
Wednesday
√ Storytime, 11:00 a.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Join Miss Heidi for a story, crafts and music.
√ Snactivity, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Meet for games, crafts, LEGO, snacks and more.
Feb. 13, 2020
Thursday
√ Make it at Montague Craft Class-Twig Crafts, 5:30 p.m., at Montague Branch Library, 8778 Ferry St.
√ LACA Intimite Evening woith Serita’s Rose Duo, 7:00 p.m., at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington. Concert also features artists, musicians, dancers, writers who will perform.
Feb. 14, 2020
Friday
√ Mid-Winter Break Family Movie, 2:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Celebrate the spirit of New Orleans with a Disney movie that takes place down on the bayou. After showing there will be games, crafts, snacks and beverages.
Feb. 19, 2020
Wednesday
√ Storytime, 11:00 a.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Join Miss Heidi for a story, crafts and music.
√ Snactivity, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Meet for games, crafts, LEGO, snacks and more.
√ Movies+Music Series, Waking Life, 6:30 p.m. doors open, film at 7:00 p.m., The Block, 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Discussion by expert panelists,
Feb. 25, 2020
Tuesday
√ White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series, 7 p.m., at The Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague. Lazaro Vega — “Music of the Swing Era.
Feb. 26, 2020
Wednesday
√ Storytime, 11:00 a.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Join Miss Heidi for a story, crafts and music.
√ Snactivity, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Meet for games, crafts, LEGO, snacks and more.
Feb. 29, 2020
Saturday
√ Build Your Own Bobsled (BYOB) Competition, 3:00-9:00 p.m., at Double JJ Resort, Rothbury. Race cardboard bobsleds down the tubing hill. Outdoor beer tent and bonfire. BYOB Kickoff Party (Feb. 28). Live music, bonfire, snow tubing, indoor water park.
√ “The Kreellers” concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. A high energy Celtic rock band from Detroit.
March 7, 2020
Saturday
√ Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-A-Long Movie Night, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
March 13-14, 2020
Friday-Saturday
√ Home, Garden +DIY Show, Fricano Place Event Center, Muskegon, 1050 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Over 50 exhibitors.
March 14, 2020
Saturday
√ Yoga Onstage-Mindful Flow March, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
March 18, 2020
Wednesday
√ Movies+Music Series, Pink Floyd: The Wall, 6:30 p.m. doors open, film at 7:00 p.m., The Block, 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Discussion by expert panelists,
March 21, 2020
Saturday
√ 8th Annual White Lake Business Expo, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Whitehall High School, 3100 White Lake Dr.
√ Aoife Scott Concert with special guest Ben Bedford, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Traditional and folk music. A Michigan Irish Music Festival headliner.
March 28, 2020
Saturday
√ The Insiders: Tom Petty Tribute Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
March 31, 2020
Tuesday
√ White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series, 7 p.m., at The Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague. George Maniates — “The culture, times, and influences taking place during the life of Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827).
April 4, 2020
Saturday
√ The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long Movie Night, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
May 9, 2020
Saturday
√ The Verve Pipe concert, 8:00 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Multi-platinum alternative rock band. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
June 5, 2020
Friday
√ John Gorka in Concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Gorka is a world-renowned contemporary American folk singer.
June 20-21, 2020
Saturday-Sunday
√ 42nd annual White Lake Area Arts & Crafts Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Goodrich Park, Whitehall.
June 25-28, 2020
Thursday-Sunday
√ Electric Forest Festival, Double JJ Resort, Rothbury.
Aug. 1, 2020
Saturday
√ RunIT 5K 2020, 8:00 a.m., White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 W. Hanson St., Whitehall.
Oct. 10, 2020
Saturday
√ Pumpkinfest 2020, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Montague. Features pumpkin roll and a day of family-friendly activities such as pumpkin carving and painting, seed spitting, largest pumpkin contest, hay rides, bake sale, apple cider mill.