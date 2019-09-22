Sept. 22, 2019
Sunday
√ White Lake Rock Club is hosting a picnic at Goodrich park, 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Hot dogs and buns and drinks provided. Bring a dish to pass and your own tableware. There will be rock sluicing and metal detecting and gold panning.
Sept. 23, 2019
Monday
√ USS Silversides Submarine Museum Fall Lecture & Film Series, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., 1346 Bluff St., Muskegon. Lecture “Design and Construction of the Nautilus” by Demetri Capetanopoulos, technology consultant. Film “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” will be shown at 1 p.m. Sept. 17-23 at the museum.
Sept. 24, 2019
Tuesday
√ Hackley Public Library Fall Music Series: Ragtime with pianist Peter Bergin, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster Ave. Muskegon. Free admission.
Sept. 26, 2019
Thursday
√ Pirate Party, 6:0 p.m., at the Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Come to library for dress-up, games, crafts, food.
Sept. 27, 2019
Friday
√ White Lake Fire Authority Fire Prevention Open House, 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Station No. 1, 115 S. Baldwin St., Whitehall.
√ WMS All Russian Season Opening, 7:30 p.m., at the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Music composed by Russia’s masters.
Sept. 27-29, 2019
Friday-Sunday
√ Halloween Harvest Weekend at Pioneer County Park, 1563 N. Scenic Dr., Muskegon. On Friday there’ll be goody bags for the kids, s’mores and a bonfire at the Lodge and a Glow in the Dark Bike Parade. Saturday, enjoy breakfast in the Lodge, free pumpkins and pumpkin decorating, bounce houses, hayrides, face painting, Trick or Treating, site decorating contest, obstacle course and a Haunted Trail.
Sept. 27-28, 2019
Friday-Saturday
√ Reebok Ragnar Michigan Road Relay, starts at Pere Marquette Park, Muskegon. An overnight relay with 12 members who run past sugar sand beaches, lighthouses, apple orchards, cherry blossoms and historic ships, vibrant fall foliage, picturesque towns and Lake Michigan sand dunes, finishing in Traverse City. www.ragnarrelay.com.
Sept. 30, 2019
Monday
√ Michigan POW Camps in WWII, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster Ave. Muskegon. Free admission. Dr. Gregory Sumner, author and Professor of History at the University of Detroit Mercy, will discuss the history of the Michigan POW camps and the stories of those detainees.
√ USS Silversides Submarine Museum Fall Lecture & Film Series, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., 1346 Bluff St., Muskegon. Lecture “The Deadliest Battle of WW I (Spanish American Flu)” by Kurt Troutman, MCC Social Sciences Department chairperson. Film “1918” will be shown at 1 p.m. Sept. 24-30 at the museum.
Oct. 1, 2019
Tuesday
√ Guy Unleashed Culinary Class & Foodie Tour at the Graystone Event Center, Holiday Inn Express, Ludington. Stars Chef Guy Klinzing.
Oct. 5, 2019
Saturday
√ ACWL Art Run 5K. Run or walk among the public art in the White Lake Community.
Oct. 5, 12, 19, 2019
Saturdays
√ Depot to Depot Fall Color Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., White Lake Area/Muskegon CVB Depots.
Oct. 10, 2019
Thursday
√ Grant Township Fire Department Fire Prevention Week Open House, 6-8 p.m., at the fire station, 7140 S. Oceana Dr. Fire truck rides, fire trailer, displays, refreshments.
Oct. 11-13, 2019
Friday-Sunday
√ Bluegrass Music Festival, Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St. Montague.
Oct. 12, 2019
Saturday
√ Pumpkinfest, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Montague.
√ Fetch Fest, 5:00 p.m.-12 a.m., tent in the N. Mears Ave. parking lot, Whitehall. Live music, Fetch beer, food vendors, non-alcoholic beverages.
Oct. 18-19, 2019
Friday-Saturday
√ Nuveen Center Workshop presents The Rainbow Fish Musical, at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. The performers will be children in grades1-6. Curtain time: 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
Oct. 20, 2019
Sunday
√ African Children’s Choir sing and dance to African songs, 10:30 a.m., at Bridge Bible Church, 5035 Henry St., Norton Shores. No tickets. Donations appreciated.
Oct. 26, 2019
Saturday
√ A Special Evening with Peter Yarrow, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. The Grammy nominee who has multiple gold and platinum albums, was a member of the famous trio, Peter, Paul & Mary, and wrote their memorable songs, Puff, the Magic Dragon, Day is Done, Light One Candle and The Great Mandala.
Nov. 2, 2019
Saturday
√ Montague-Whitehall Rotary presents Matt Williams, country music singer and combat veteran, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Nov. 8-9, 2019
Friday, Saturday
√ Velveteen Rabbit, a White Lake Youth presentation, will be performed at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Curtain time: 7:30 p.m. The Velveteen Rabbit is an emotional journey through time as told through the eyes of a young man looking back on his children.
Nov. 16, 2019
Saturday
√ Full Cord Bluegrass in Concert, time TBA, The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Nov. 22-23, 2019
Friday-Saturday
√ Holiday Walk, Montague and Whitehall downtowns. Friday 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 24, 2019
Sunday
√ Shoreline Community Orchestra, Rhapsody in Blue and Ellington Too!, time TBA, The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Nov. 30, 2019
Saturday
√ Small Business Saturday, Montague and Whitehall.
Dec. 3, 2019
Tuesday
√ Irish Christmas in America, 7:30 p.m.,. at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Features top Irish ballads, song and dance with evocative photographic images providing a backdrop to some of the rich historical traditions.
Dec. 7, 2019
Saturday
√ 67th Annual Christmas Parade, 2 p.m., Whitehall to Montague.