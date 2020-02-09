Feb. 9, 2020
Sunday
√ White Lake Wanderland celebration of winter. Final day of weekend events celebrating food, sports and other outdoor activities. Bonfire, hot dogs, marshmallows at Goodrich Park, Bloody Mary Trail, Corn Hole, ice skating at Buttermilk Creek with hot cocoa, snacks and bonfire, Thrift Shop Date Photo Scavenger Hunt.
Feb. 10, 2020
Monday
√ Baby Time, 10:30 a.m., at White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Books, songs, and lots of bouncy rhymes for infants and caregivers, with playtime after.
Feb. 11, 2020
Tuesday
√ Play & Learn, 10:15 a.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Part story time, part play group. For toddlers, preschoolers, and their caregivers.
Feb. 12, 2020
Wednesday
√ Storytime, 11:00 a.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Join Miss Heidi for a story, crafts and music.
√ Snactivity, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Meet for games, crafts, LEGO, snacks and more.
Feb. 13, 2020
Thursday
√ Make it at Montague Craft Class-Twig Crafts, 5:30 p.m., at Montague Branch Library, 8778 Ferry St.
√ LACA Intimite Evening with Serita’s Rose Duo, 7:00 p.m., at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington. Concert also features artists, musicians, dancers, writers who will perform.
Feb. 14, 2020
Friday
√ Mid-Winter Break Family Movie, 2:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Celebrate the spirit of New Orleans with a Disney movie that takes place down on the bayou. After showing there will be games, crafts, snacks and beverages.
√ Valentine’s Day Friday Family Fun Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Lakeshore Museum Center, 430 W. Clay, Muskegon. Collect Valentines, create craft, and get a treat to take home.
Feb. 14-16, 2020
Friday-Sunday
√ Muskegon Civic Theatre presents “Our Town” on the Beardsley Theater stage, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
Feb. 15, 2020
Saturday
√ Parkas & Plates fun night for couples at Muskegon Luge & Adventure Sports Park, 462 Scenic Dr., Muskegon beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy 5-course meal along lighted cross country and snowshoe trails. After the trail experience stay for dessert and beverages, in addition to live acoustic music. Come for the whole package or just the drinks and music.
Feb. 19, 2020
Wednesday
√ Storytime, 11:00 a.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Join Miss Heidi for a story, crafts and music.
√ Snactivity, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Meet for games, crafts, LEGO, snacks and more.
√ Movies+Music Series, Waking Life, 6:30 p.m. doors open, film at 7:00 p.m., The Block, 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Discussion by expert panelists,
Feb. 20-23, 2020
Thursday-Sunday
√ Muskegon Civic Theatre presents “Our Town” on the Beardsley Theater stage, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
Feb. 22, 2020
Saturday
√ White Lake Ambulance will be sponsoring its annual Community CPR/1st Aid class, 9 a.m., at the MACC (Montague Area Childhood Center) on Dicey Street in Montague. Call White Lake Ambulance at 231-894-4306 to enroll in this class. The cost is $25.00 per person and is limited to 50 people.
√ The White River Rock Club’s Children’s Shark Teeth & Fossils workshop, 10:00 a.m., at the White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Drive. Glenn Gustafson will bring his impressive Sharks Teeth collection to share. Children will be making their own fossils. Sign up at www.whiteriverrockgemandmineral.org/workshops.html. Attendance is limited.
Feb. 25, 2020
Tuesday
√ White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series, 7 p.m., at The Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague. Lazaro Vega - “Music of the Swing Era.
Feb. 26, 2020
Wednesday
√ Storytime, 11:00 a.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Join Miss Heidi for a story, crafts and music.
√ Snactivity, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Meet for games, crafts, LEGO, snacks and more.
Feb. 27-29, 2020
Thursday-Saturday
√ Muskegon Civic Theatre presents “Our Town” on the Beardsley Theater stage, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
Feb. 29, 2020
Saturday
√ Build Your Own Bobsled (BYOB) Competition, 3:00-9:00 p.m., at Double JJ Resort, Rothbury. Race cardboard bobsleds down the tubing hill. Outdoor beer tent and bonfire. BYOB Kickoff Party (Feb. 28). Live music, bonfire, snow tubing, indoor water park.
√ “The Kreellers” concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. A high energy Celtic rock band from Detroit.
March 7, 2020
Saturday
√ Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-A-Long Movie Night, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
March 13-14, 2020
Friday-Saturday
√ Home, Garden +DIY Show, Fricano Place Event Center, Muskegon, 1050 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Over 50 exhibitors.
March 14, 2020
Saturday
√ Yoga Onstage-Mindful Flow March, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
March 18, 2020
Wednesday
√ Movies+Music Series, Pink Floyd: The Wall, 6:30 p.m. doors open, film at 7:00 p.m., The Block, 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Discussion by expert panelists,
March 21, 2020
Saturday
√ 8th Annual White Lake Business Expo, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Whitehall High School, 3100 White Lake Dr.
√ Aoife Scott Concert with special guest Ben Bedford, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Traditional and folk music. A Michigan Irish Music Festival headliner.
March 28, 2020
Saturday
√ The Insiders: Tom Petty Tribute Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
March 31, 2020
Tuesday
√ White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series, 7 p.m., at The Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague. George Maniates - “The culture, times, and influences taking place during the life of Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827).
April 4, 2020
Saturday
√ The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long Movie Night, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
May 9, 2020
Saturday
√ The Verve Pipe concert, 8:00 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Multi-platinum alternative rock band. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
June 5, 2020
Friday
√ John Gorka in Concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Gorka is a world-renowned contemporary American folk singer.
June 20-21, 2020
Saturday-Sunday
√ 42nd annual White Lake Area Arts & Crafts Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Goodrich Park, Whitehall.
June 25-28, 2020
Thursday-Sunday
√ Electric Forest Festival, Double JJ Resort, Rothbury.
Aug. 1, 2020
Saturday
√ RunIT 5K 2020, 8:00 a.m., White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 W. Hanson St., Whitehall.
Oct. 10, 2020
Saturday
√ Pumpkinfest 2020, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Montague. Features pumpkin roll and a day of family-friendly activities such as pumpkin carving and painting, seed spitting, largest pumpkin contest, hay rides, bake sale, apple cider mill.