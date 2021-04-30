Wednesdays
√ Left to Write Prompts – Creative Writing Group (Virtual) – 2 p.m.,Hackley Public Library has a creative writing group called Left to Write! For the time being, the library is bringing “Left to Write” to you virtually!
Third Tuesday of the month
√ Evening Zoom Book Club — 6 p.m. on Zoom. Join Julie from the Holton Branch for a live Zoom book discussion each month. Newcomers welcome. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be e-mailed to you before the program. This month’s book is The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes. If you would like to checkout a copy of this month’s book, see staff.
May 3 & 17
Monday
√ It’s Mystery month, so let’s get to solving a mystery. Come and pick up your private detective kit, including an invisible ink pen, and get started! Craft kits will be available at Hackley Library beginning May 3 and through the end of month while supplies last. An instructional video will be posted on Facebook May 3 at 3 p.m. and May 17 at 3 p.m. Free.
√ Teen Take and Make Craft – Among Us Perler Beads –
Chaos? Betrayal? Not here! Just very adorable Among Us crewmates made out of Perler beads! If you made a Baby Yoda craft back in February, use the pegboard you received then, as a limited number of pegboards will be available for pick up. The Bead kits will be available at Hackley Library beginning May 3 and through the end of month while supplies last. An instructional video will be posted on Facebook on May 3 at 3 p.m. and May 17 at 3 p.m. Free.
May 4
Tuesday
√ 7 p.m., the White Lake Community Library hosts Matt Varnum, curator of the White River Light Station & Museum, for a virtual presentation on the history of the White River Light Station. This presentation will take a look at why every lighthouse looks different from one another and why the signal their light shows is different as well. Register to receive the Zoom link at wlclib.org/calendar.
√ May the 4th Be With You! (Virtual Facebook) – 3 p.m., Who could possibly show up at the Hackley Youth Services Department May 4? We’re not telling! At 3 p.m. May 4 the mystery guest will be revealed visiting with Miss Lydia as she reads “Are you Scared, Darth Vader?” By Adam Rex and “100 First Words for Little Geeks” by Brooke Jorden. Free.
√ Super Sleuths Needed! (Virtual Facebook) – 3 p.m., Join us for a mystery that will knock your socks off. In honor of Mystery Month, Miss Lydia and Miss Melissa have pulled together a mysterious surprise for all of their friends. Join virtually Thursday, May 20 at 3 p.m. — and check our Facebook page for more details to come. Free.
May 6
Thursday
√ Mindful Movements — Yin Yoga Class (Virtual Zoom), noon, Yin yoga is a meditative and physical practice where poses are held anywhere from 90 seconds to 5 minutes. For more details, or to register for this free, virtual program, visit hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or visit the library. Free.
May 17
Monday
√ Mental Health Q&A: Depression and Anxiety (Virtual Zoom) – 6 p.m., Join Hackley Library virtually Monday, May 17 from 6-7 p.m. for an enlightening and inclusive panel conversation about anxiety and depression with Elisa Pérez-Arellano, LMSW, psychotherapist and owner/CEO of Inclusive Empowerment Services (IES) in Wyoming, Mich., and Jazz McKinney, mental health advocate and executive director of the GR Pride Center in Grand Rapids. Registration for this free virtual program opened at 10 a.m. April 17. For more details, visit hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or visit the library. Free.
May 24
Monday
√ Springtime: Letting Go to Grow — Art Therapy (Virtual Zoom) — 6 p.m., “Springtime: Letting Go to Grow” is an hour workshop where participants will learn about art therapy and experience working with art to let go of the bits and pieces that are holding people back. Registration for this free, virtual program opened at 10 a.m. April 24. An art therapy kit will be included with registration, while supplies last. For more details, visit hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or visit the library. Free.
May 25
Tuesday
√ Music Therapy and Well-Being (Virtual Zoom) – 6 p.m.,
Presented by Audrey Stein, MSW, MT-BC, participants will learn about what music therapy looks like with a variety of populations and the neuroscience research that has led to advancements in the field. Furthermore, participants will receive insight on how music therapy improves our physical, social, intellectual and emotional well-being. Registration for this free, virtual program will open at 10 a.m. on April 26. For more details, visit hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or visit the library. Free.