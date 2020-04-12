Whitehall, MI (49461)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 36F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 36F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.