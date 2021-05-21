Wednesdays
√ Left to Write Prompts – Creative Writing Group (Virtual) – 2 p.m., Hackley Public Library has a creative writing group called Left to Write. For the time being, the library is bringing “Left to Write” to you virtually.
Third Tuesday
of the month
√ Evening Zoom Book Club — 6 p.m. on Zoom. Join Julie from the Holton Branch for a live Zoom book discussion each month. Newcomers welcome. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be e-mailed to you before the program. This month’s book is “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes. If you would like to checkout a copy of this month’s book, see staff.
√ Teen Take and Make Craft – Among Us Perler Beads –Chaos? Betrayal? Not here. Just very adorable Among Us crewmates made out of Perler beads. If you made a Baby Yoda craft back in February, use the pegboard you received then, as a limited number of pegboards will be available for pick-up. The bead kits will be available at Hackley Library through the end of month while supplies last. An instructional video was posted on Facebook. Free.
May 24
Monday
√ Springtime: Letting Go to Grow — Art Therapy (Virtual Zoom) — 6 p.m., “Springtime: Letting Go to Grow” is an hour workshop where participants will learn about art therapy and experience working with art to let go of the bits and pieces that are holding people back. Registration for this free, virtual program opened April 24. An art therapy kit will be included with registration, while supplies last. For more details, visit hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or visit the library. Free.
June 8
Tuesday
√ What can we do to give our local pollinators the extra boost they so urgently need? In this outside, in-person event on the White Lake Library lawn, Kim Wood of Waggle Dance Honeybees will show how everyone can make a difference for local pollinators, even apartment dwellers and condo folks. There will also be a honeybee observation hive to watch pollinators in action. Weesies will have flats of some great flowering plants for sale on site. Bring a lawn chair and social distance. Masks are encouraged.
June 14-August 14
√ Annual Summer Reading Program — Hackley Library’s annual Summer Reading Program is around the corner. This ongoing program is fun for all ages to enjoy. In addition to reading, there will be activities to complete, and prizes that you can win. Check back for more details at hackleylibrary.org, on HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8000, or visit the library.
√ Summer Photo Challenge – Each week, for nine weeks, Hackley Library will post picture prompts on the HPL Facebook page. Submitted pictures will be gathered into folders for each prompt, and the public will be able to vote for their favorite pictures from each week by “liking” them. At the end of the challenge, winners of each prompt will have their picture framed and displayed at HPL. Free.
√ Reading Between the Lines: A Book Discussion Series — 6 p.m.,
Join us every second Monday of the month through November for our new book discussion series, Reading Between the Lines. Each month we will gather to discuss a book from different genres including (but not limited to) history, memoir, and mystery. This series will begin as virtual, but may transition as times goes on — watch for more information to come. Details on the books we’ll discuss can be found at hackleylibrary.org or HPL’s Facebook page. Copies of the books can be found at Hackley Library, as well as other area libraries (available copies are limited).