Jan. 6, 2020
Monday
√ Three Kings Day/Los Tres Reyes Magos, 6:00-7:00 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster, Muskegon. Special day is the height of the holiday season in Spanish-speaking countries. Fun activities, snacks and prizes. Free admission.
Jan. 7, 2020
Tuesday
√ Let’s Get Physical! presentation by MSU Extension, 6:00-7:00 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster, Muskegon. Free program will guide participants through activities.
√ Get to Know Your Device, 1:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. A basic introduction to Apple devices; a 3:00 p.m. - A basic introduction to Android devices.
Jan. 8, 2020
Wednesday
√ Family Storytime, 11:00 a.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Join Miss Heidi for stories, music and crafts each Wednesday. Snacktivity Wednesdays 3:00-6:00 p.m. - games, snacks, crafts.
Jan. 9, 2020
Thursday
√ Make It at Montague Craft Club, 5:30 p.m. Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. For ages 18 and up. Make a set of beautiful coasters. Free event, but registration is required. Call the library at 231-893-2675.
Jan. 11, 2020
Saturday
√ Yoga Onstage-Gentle January, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Taught by Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema, a certified yoga instructor. Classes will be held the second Saturday of the month through March.
Jan. 13, 2020
Monday
√ Calvin College January Series, 12:30-1:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall.- Jonathan Haidt: The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas are Setting up a Generation for Failure.
Jan. 14, 2020
Tuesday
√ Calvin College January Series, 12:30-1:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Cathy O’Neil: Weapons of Math Destruction: How Big Data Increases Inequality and Threatens Democracy.
√ Classical Guitar with Kyle Thompson, Music at Hackley Public Library, 6 p.m., 216 W. Webster Ave. Muskegon.
Jan. 15, 2020
Wednesday
√ Family Storytime, 11:00 a.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Join Miss Heidi for stories, music and crafts each Wednesday. Snacktivity Wednesdays 3:00-6:00 p.m. - games, snacks, crafts.
√ Calvin College January Series, 12:30-1:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Deborah & James Fallows: Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America.
√ Movies+Music Series, Allegro non Troppo, 6:30 p.m. doors open, film at 7:00 p.m., The Block, 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Discussion by expert panelists,
Jan. 16, 2020
Thursday
√ Storytime at Hackley Public Library, 10:30 a.m., 216 W. Webster Ave., Montague.
√ Calvin College January Series, 12:30-1:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. The 5 Browns: The 5 Browns in Concert.
Jan. 17, 2020
Friday
√ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., Muskegon Community College Collegiate Hall, 221 S. Quarterline Rd., Muskegon. At 10 a.m., Wilson will speak at the Community Gathering Initiative, MCC Stevenson Center Room 1300.
√ Calvin College January Series, 12:30-1:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Bob Fu: When Caesar Demands to be God: Religious Freedom in China.
√ Teen Gaming, 2:00-4:00 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Join other gamers for video games, deck-based games, role playing games, and more. Refreshments are provided.
√ Family Friday Fun Night, 5:30 p.m., at Lakeshore Museum Center, 430 W. Clay Ave., Muskegon. Do you want to build a snowman?
Jan. 18, 2020
Saturday
√ White River Rock, Gem and Mineral Club- Children’s/Family Workshop, 10 a.m., at White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Discovering Gems with Eric Peterson.
√ Books and Bookbinding, 2:00-3:00 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 216 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Learn history of bookbinding and make a book to take home. Registration is required - call 231-722-8014 or go online to hackleylibrary.org.
Jan. 20, 2020
Monday
√ Calvin College January Series, 12:30-1:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. - Alice Marie Johnson: After Life - My Journey from Incarceration to Freedom.
Jan. 21, 2020
Tuesday
√ Calvin College January Series, 12:30-1:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Mitch Albom: A Little Girl, An Earthquake, and The Making of a Family.
√ Play & Learn, 6:15 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Part story time, part play group. For toddlers, preschoolers, and their caregivers.
√ Classical Guitar with Kyle Thompson, Music at Hackley Public Library, 6 p.m., 216 W. Webster Ave. Muskegon.
Jan. 22, 2020
Wednesday
√ Family Storytime, 11:00 a.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Join Miss Heidi for stories, music and crafts each Wednesday. Snacktivity Wednesdays 3:00-6:00 p.m. - games, snacks, crafts.
√ Calvin College January Series, 12:30-1:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Ann Compton: Up Close and Very Personal - My 41 Years in the White House Press Corps.
Jan. 23, 2020
Thursday
√ Storytime at Hackley Public Library, 10:30 a.m., 216 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon.
√ Calvin College January Series, 12:30-1:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Jeremy Everett: Solving America’s Hunger Crisis.
√ Family Night, 6:30 p.m., at White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall.
√ Cheers! A History of Brewing in Muskegon, 5:30 p.m., at the Lakeshore Museum Center, 430 W. Clay Ave., Muskegon. A tour of the exhibit.
Jan. 24, 2020
Friday
√ Calvin College January Series, 12:30-1:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Johan Norberg: Progress - 10 Reasons to Look Forward to the Future.
√ Teen Gaming, 2:00-4:00 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Join other gamers for video games, deck-based games, role playing games, and more. Refreshments are provided.
√ Eclectic String Music Ensemble (ESME) concert, 7:30 p.m. at The Block, 360 W. Western Ave. Muskegon.
Jan. 25, 2020
Saturday
√ Whitehall District Schools Student Talent Show, 7:00-8:00 p.m, in the Whitehall High School auditorium, 3900 W. White Lake Drive.
√ Comedy Night with David Dyer, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Also featuring Matt Lauria and hosted by Pete McCarthy. Sponsored by the Citizen’s Supporting White Lake Fire.
Jan. 27, 2020
Monday
√ Baby Time, 10:30 a.m., at White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Books, songs, and lots of bouncy rhymes for infants and caregivers, with playtime after.
√ Calvin College January Series, 12:30-1:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Karen Gonzalez: The God Who Sees - Immigrants, The Bible, and The Journey to Belong.
Jan. 28, 2020
Tuesday
√ Play & Learn, 10:15 a.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Part story time, part play group. For toddlers, preschoolers, and their caregivers.
√ Calvin College January Series, 12:30-1:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Najla Kassab: The Reformed Church in the Middle East - Hopes and Challenges.
√ White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series, 7 p.m., at The Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague. Jack Ridl - “Saint Peter and the Goldfinch: A Reading with Commentary and Invited Questions.”
√ Black History Month Kick-Off , 6 p.m. at Hackley Public Library, 216 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Performances by Kingdom Embassy Covenant Church Praise Team and Praise Dance by Tiffany and Triniti Jones.
Jan. 29, 2020
Wednesday
√ Community Conversations: What’s Up with our Water?, 6:00-8:00 p.m., at White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Expert speakers on water issues.
Jan. 31, 2020
Friday
√ West Michigan Symphony: Frank Vignola & Vinny Raniolo, acoustic guitar music, 7:30 p.m., at the Frauenthal Center 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.
Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2020
Friday-Saturday
√ Whitehall Middle School presents Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure. 7:00 p.m., Friday and 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the Whitehall High School auditorium, 3900 White Lake Drive.
Feb. 1, 2020
Saturday
√ 6th Annual Black History Month Trivia Contest, 2:00 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 216 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon.
√ The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long Movie Night, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
√ 35th annual Greater Muskegon Jaycees Snowfest in downtown Muskegon. Chili cookoff, corn hole tournament, other activities, Bowls & Brews.Feb. 3, 2020
Monday
√ Baby Time, 10:30 a.m., at White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Books, songs, and lots of bouncy rhymes for infants and caregivers, with playtime after.
Feb. 4, 2020
Tuesday
√ Play & Learn, 10:15 a.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Part story time, part play group. For toddlers, preschoolers, and their caregivers.
Feb. 5, 2020
Wednesday
√ Storytime, 11:00 a.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Join Miss Heidi for a story, crafts and music.
√ Snactivity, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Meet for games, crafts, LEGO, snacks and more.
Feb. 6, 2020
Thursday
√ Author Happy Hour with Laura Holmes, 5:30-7:00 p.m., at The Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague.
√ Scarf Tying Master Class, 6:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Fun session that teaches multiple ways to tie and wear scarves.
Feb. 7-9, 2020
Friday-Sunday
√ White Lake Wanderland celebration of winter. Weekend celebrating food, sports and other outdoor activities. Hot cocoa, cookies and snacks served at Hanson St. sledding hill, Buttermilk Creek ice skating rink, hot dog and marshmallow roast, Corn Hole, chili tasting fundraiser, kid’s fishing clinic, snowman contest, photo scavenger hunt, food and beverage pairing and Bloody Mary Trail at local restaurants.
Feb. 7-8, 2020
Friday-Saturday
√ Hackley Attic Escape Room. 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., at Lakeshore Museum Center’s Hackley House, 484 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. 80 minutes to escape Victorian storage room. For tickets, go online to Eventbrite.
√ Bling Thing-2020 fundraising sale for Hackley Public Library at Century Club Ballroom, 356 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Hours Friday 5-8 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Feb. 7, 2020
Friday
√ Sportsman Dinner, at White Lake Eagles Aerie #3214, 1204 S. Lake St., Whitehall. Food and raffles for TV, kayak, filled cooler and guns.Tickets available at the Eagles Club. For ages 21 and up.
Feb. 9, 2020
Sunday
√ White Lake Wanderland celebration of winter. Final day of weekend events celebrating food, sports and other outdoor activities. Bonfire, hot dogs, marshmallows at Goodrich Park, Bloody Mary Trail, Corn Hole, ice skating at Buttermilk Creek with hot cocoa, snacks and bonfire, Thrift Shop Date Photo Scavenger Hunt.
Feb. 10, 2020
Monday
√ Baby Time, 10:30 a.m., at White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Books, songs, and lots of bouncy rhymes for infants and caregivers, with playtime after.
Feb. 11, 2020
Tuesday
√ Play & Learn, 10:15 a.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Part story time, part play group. For toddlers, preschoolers, and their caregivers.
Feb. 12, 2020
Wednesday
√ Storytime, 11:00 a.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Join Miss Heidi for a story, crafts and music.
√ Snactivity, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Meet for games, crafts, LEGO, snacks and more.
Feb. 13, 2020
Thursday
√ Make it at Montague Craft Class-Twig Crafts, 5:30 p.m., at Montague Branch Library, 8778 Ferry St.
√ LACA Intimite Evening with Serita’s Rose Duo, 7:00 p.m., at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington. Concert also features artists, musicians, dancers, writers who will perform.
Feb. 14, 2020
Friday
√ Mid-Winter Break Family Movie, 2:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Celebrate the spirit of New Orleans with a Disney movie that takes place down on the bayou. After showing there will be games, crafts, snacks and beverages.
√ Valentine’s Day Friday Family Fun Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Lakeshore Museum Center, 430 W. Clay, Muskegon. Collect Valentines, create craft, and get a treat to take home.
Feb. 14-16, 2020
Friday-Sunday
√ Muskegon Civic Theatre presents “Our Town” on the Beardsley Theater stage, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
Feb. 15, 2020
Saturday
√ Parkas & Plates fun night for couples at Muskegon Luge & Adventure Sports Park, 462 Scenic Dr., Muskegon beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy 5-course meal along lighted cross country and snowshoe trails. After the trail experience stay for dessert and beverages, in addition to live acoustic music. Come for the whole package or just the drinks and music.
Feb. 17, 2020
Monday
√ Baby Time, 10:30 a.m., at White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Books, songs, and lots of bouncy rhymes for infants and caregivers, with playtime after.
Feb. 18, 2020
Tuesday
√ Play & Learn, 10:15 a.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Dr., Whitehall. Part story time, part play group. For toddlers, preschoolers, and their caregivers.
√ 14th annual Soups for Suits, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Fricano’s Place, 1050 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Fundraiser for Muskegon Rescue Mission.
Feb. 19, 2020
Wednesday
√ Storytime, 11:00 a.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Join Miss Heidi for a story, crafts and music.
√ Snactivity, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Meet for games, crafts, LEGO, snacks and more.
√ Movies+Music Series, Waking Life, 6:30 p.m. doors open, film at 7:00 p.m., The Block, 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Discussion by expert panelists,
Feb. 19-23, 2020
Wednesday-Sunday
√Cabaret! musical at Muskegon Community College’s Overbrook Theater, 221 S. Quarterline Rd., Muskegon. Curtain time 7:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
Feb. 20-23, 2020
Thursday-Sunday
√ Muskegon Civic Theatre presents “Our Town” on the Beardsley Theater stage, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
Feb. 22, 2020
Saturday
√ White Lake Ambulance will be sponsoring its annual Community CPR/1st Aid class, 9 a.m., at the MACC (Montague Area Childhood Center) on Dicey Street in Montague. Call White Lake Ambulance at 231-894-4306 to enroll in this class. The cost is $25.00 per person and is limited to 50 people.
√ The White River Rock Club’s Children’s Shark Teeth & Fossils workshop, 10:00 a.m., at the White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Drive. Glenn Gustafson will bring his impressive Sharks Teeth collection to share. Children will be making their own fossils. Sign up at www.whiteriverrockgemandmineral.org/workshops.html. Attendance is limited.
√ “The Meeting” - A Play Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, 2:00 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 216 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon,
Feb. 23, 2020
Sunday
√ Downtown Live Concert Series MCC Musical Spectacular, 3:00 p.m., at the Fraunthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave. Muskegon. Features MCC Wind and Jazz Ensembles, the Collegiates, The College Singers and small group performances by students and faculty.
Feb. 25, 2020
Tuesday
√ White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series, 7 p.m., at The Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague. Lazaro Vega - “Music of the Swing Era.
Feb. 26, 2020
Wednesday
√ Storytime, 11:00 a.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Join Miss Heidi for a story, crafts and music.
√ Snactivity, 3:00-6:00 p.m., Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St. Meet for games, crafts, LEGO, snacks and more.
Feb. 27-29, 2020
Thursday-Saturday
√ Muskegon Civic Theatre presents “Our Town” on the Beardsley Theater stage, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
√ Dancing With The Local Stars fundraiser for local food pantries, at Delta Hotel by Marriot, 939 3rd St., Muskegon. Thursday, Friday, Sunday 7:00 p.m.; Saturday 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Feb. 29, 2020
Saturday
√ Build Your Own Bobsled (BYOB) Competition, 3:00-9:00 p.m., at Double JJ Resort, Rothbury. Race cardboard bobsleds down the tubing hill. Outdoor beer tent and bonfire. BYOB Kickoff Party (Feb. 28). Live music, bonfire, snow tubing, indoor water park.
√ “The Kreellers” concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. A high energy Celtic rock band from Detroit.
√ Leap Into Leap Day, 2:00-4:30 p.m., Hackley Public Library, 216 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Celebrate Leap Day by working on frop-themed crafts. All ages welcome.
√ Jon Covington and the Men from the Documentary Black Man, 2:00-4:00 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 216 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Free admission.
March 7, 2020
Saturday
√ Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-A-Long Movie Night, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
March 13-14, 2020
Friday-Saturday
√ Home, Garden +DIY Show, Fricano Place Event Center, Muskegon, 1050 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Over 50 exhibitors.
March 14, 2020
Saturday
√ Yoga Onstage-Mindful Flow March, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
March 18, 2020
Wednesday
√ Movies+Music Series, Pink Floyd: The Wall, 6:30 p.m. doors open, film at 7:00 p.m., The Block, 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Discussion by expert panelists,
March 21, 2020
Saturday
√ 8th Annual White Lake Business Expo, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Whitehall High School, 3100 W. White Lake Dr., Whitehall.
√ Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club Community Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Whitehall High School, 3100 W. White Lake Dr., Whitehall.
√ Aoife Scott Concert with special guest Ben Bedford, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Traditional and folk music. A Michigan Irish Music Festival headliner.
March 28, 2020
Saturday
√ The Insiders: Tom Petty Tribute Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
March 31, 2020
Tuesday
√ White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series, 7 p.m., at The Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague. George Maniates - “The culture, times, and influences taking place during the life of Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827).
April 4, 2020
Saturday
√ The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long Movie Night, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
May 9, 2020
Saturday
√ The Verve Pipe concert, 8:00 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Multi-platinum alternative rock band. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
June 5, 2020
Friday
√ John Gorka in Concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Gorka is a world-renowned contemporary American folk singer.
June 20-21, 2020
Saturday-Sunday
√ 42nd annual White Lake Area Arts & Crafts Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Goodrich Park, Whitehall.
June 25-28, 2020
Thursday-Sunday
√ Electric Forest Festival, Double JJ Resort, Rothbury.
July 4, 2020
Saturday
√ White Lake Area 4th of July Parade, 10: a.m., downtown Whitehall and Montague route. Fireworks at dusk over the northeast end of White Lake.
Aug. 1, 2020
Saturday
√ RunIT 5K 2020, 8:00 a.m., White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 W. Hanson St., Whitehall.
Oct. 10, 2020
Saturday
√ Pumpkinfest 2020, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Montague. Features pumpkin roll and a day of family-friendly activities such as pumpkin carving and painting, seed spitting, largest pumpkin contest, hay rides, bake sale, apple cider mill.