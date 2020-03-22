March 22, 2020
Sunday
√ West Michigan Ironmen area football game, 7:00 p.m., at the Mercy Health Areana, 470 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.
March 23, 2020
Monday
√ Tech Class: Starting Social Media, 3:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St., Montague. Class is free, but registration is required. Call 231-893-2675.
March 25, 2020
Wednesday
√ Expressions Reception, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Muskegon County Student Art Exhibition.
March 26, 2020
Thursday
√ “From Immigration to Citizen: Naturalization Records on Ancestry, 6:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St., Montague. Discover how your ancestors became citizens. Class is free, but registration is required. Call 231-893-2675.
√ West Michigan Homeschool Theatre’s production of “Elijah!”, 7:00 p.m. at the Beardsley Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.
March 27-29, 2020
Friday-Sunday
√ Whitehall High School musical “The Little Mermaid,” at 7:00 p.m. Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the Whitehall High School auditorium, 3100 White Lake Drive.
March 28-29, 2020
Saturday-Sunday
√ Montague High School drama “She Kills Monsters,” at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the Center for the Arts, 4900 Stanton Blvd., Montague.
March 28, 2020
Saturday
√ The Insiders: Tom Petty Tribute Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
March 30, 2020
Monday
√ “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?”, 6:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St., Montague. Sheryl Hogle from HarborLight Credit Union teaches children ages 8+ on budgeting. Includes interactive games.
√ Holocaust Survivor Irene Miller will speak, 6:00 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 216 W. Webster, Muskegon.
March 31, 2020
Tuesday
√ White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series, 7 p.m., at The Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague. George Maniates - “The culture, times, and influences taking place during the life of Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827).
April 4, 2020
Saturday
√ The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long Movie Night, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
April 5, 2020
Sunday
√ Free Family Movie Series, 3:00 p.m., Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”
April 7, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Paint Your Pet, 6:00-8:00 p.m., North Grove Brewers, 8735 Water St., Montague. Enjoy food and beverages while painting.
April 9, 2020
Thursday
√ 20 for 20: Celebrating Michigan Illustrators, reception and book fair, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Free admission.
April 11, 2020
Saturday
√ Dixon’s Violin concert, 7:30 p.m., The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
April 15, 2020
Wednesday
√ West Michigan Symphony Link Up: The Orchestra Rocks Family Concert, 7:00 p.m., at The Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.
April 17, 2020
Friday
√ West Michigan Symphony: Mardi Gras in Muskegon, 7:30 p.m., at The Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.
√ J2B2 John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band From the Crows Nest, 7:00 p.m., at the Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon.
April 18, 2020
Saturday
√ Cheers & Chocolate fundraiser for Every Woman’s Place, 5:00-8:00 p.m., at Culinary Institute of Michigan, 336 Clay Ave., Muskegon.
√ Heels for Meals fundraiser for AgeWell Services, 6:00-11:00 p.m., at the Muskegon County Club, 2801 Lakeshore Dr., Muskegon.
April 19, 2020
Sunday
√ Shane Hennessey in Concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Finger-style guitarist and songwriter from Ireland.
April 24, 2020
Friday
√ Gruvia Presents: organissimo, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
April 25, 2020
Saturday
√ Phillip Huber Marionette’s: Suspended Animation, 3:00-4:00 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Emmy award-winning puppeteer.
√ The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long Movie Night, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
√ White Lake Chorale Concert, 4:00 p.m., at Montague High School’s Center for the Arts., 4900 Stanton Blvd.
April 30 May 1, 2, 3, 2020
Thursday-Sunday
√ Muskegon Civic Theatre presents “Mamma Mia!”, at the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Sunday 3:00 p.m..
May 2, 2020
Saturday
√ Reeths-Puffer High School Prom, 8:00-11:00 p.m., at Fricano’s Muskegon Lake, 1050 W. Western Ave., Suite 200, Muskegon.
May 9, 2020
Saturday
√ Whitehall High School Prom, 8:00-11:00 p.m., at Fruitport Golf Club & Banquet Center, 6334 Harvey St., Muskegon.
June 5, 2020
Friday
√ John Gorka in Concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Gorka is a world-renowned contemporary American folk singer.
June 16, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Yard Sale Underwear.” Free admission.
June 19, 2020
Friday
√ Yoga on the Lawn of of White River Light Station, 9:30 a.m., 6199 Murray Rd. Whitehall.
June 20-21, 2020
Saturday-Sunday
√ 42nd annual White Lake Area Arts & Crafts Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Goodrich Park, Whitehall.
June 23, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features”Magic Bus.” Free admission.
June 25-28, 2020
Thursday-Sunday
√ Electric Forest Festival, Double JJ Resort, Rothbury.
June 30, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. West Michigan Wine & Jazz Fest. Free admission.
√ White Lake 4th of July Parade, 10 a.m., downtown Whitehall to downtown Montague.
√ White Lake 4th of July fireworks, dusk, over White Lake.
July 7, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Mark Lavengood.” Free admission.
July 10, 2020
Friday
√ “Sylvia” by Central Michigan University, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 W. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
√ White River Light Station Concert, 7:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rd., Whitehall. Features Art Harbor 60s folk guitarists from Old Town Chicago.
July 11, 2020
Saturday
√ “Red Herring” by Central Michigan University, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 W. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
July 14, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Delilah DeWylde.” Free admission.
July 16, 17, 18, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “Escanaba in Love,” 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
July 21, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Earth Radio.” Free admission.
July 23, 24, 25, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “The Cemetery Club,” 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
July 23, 2020
Thursday
√ White Lake Community Library Family Night, 6:30 p.m., on the grounds of the White River Light Station Concert, 6199 Murray Rd.
July 24, 2020
Friday
√ White River Light Station Concert, 7:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rd., Whitehall. Features “Ghost of the American Road.”
July 25, 2020
Saturday
√ White River Light Station Dulcimer Concert, 2:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rd., Whitehall. Features “Western Michigan Dulcimer Friends.”
July 28, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Serita’s Black Rose.” Free admission.
√ White Lake Youth Theatre TBA at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Thursday and Friday 7:30 p.m. Saturday 3:00 p.m.
Aug. 1, 2020
Saturday
√ RunIT 5K 2020, 8:00 a.m., White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 W. Hanson St., Whitehall.
Aug. 4, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Westside Soul Surfers.” Free admission.
Aug. 6, 7, 8, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “The Outsider,” 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Aug. 7, 2020
Friday
√ Music and Beer at White River Light Station, 6:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rrd., Whitehall. Featuring “Catfish and the Man.”
Aug. 11, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Eric & Karen Smith.” Free admission.
Aug. 13, 14, 15, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “Lost in Yonkers,” 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Aug. 18, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “May Erlewine.” Free admission.
Aug. 19, 2020
Wednesday
√ Story Time at the White River Light Station, 11:00 a.m., 6199 Murray Rd.. Whitehall. Presented by Montague Branch Library MADL.
Aug. 20, 21, 22, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “Holmes and Watson,” 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Aug. 21, 2020
Friday
√ Yoga on the Lawn of of White River Light Station, 9:30 a.m., 6199 Murray Rd. Whitehall.
√ White River Light Station Concert, 7:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rd., Whitehall. Features “Chris Kennedy and Eric Michael.”
Oct. 10, 2020
Saturday
√ Pumpkinfest 2020, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Montague. Features pumpkin roll and a day of family-friendly activities such as pumpkin carving and painting, seed spitting, largest pumpkin contest, hay rides, bake sale, apple cider mill.