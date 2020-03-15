March 15, 2020
Sunday
√ White Lake Dramatic Club will present “Molly and I” by Frank R. Adams as a staged reading, 3:00 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Donations accepted at the door.
√ Free Family Movie Series, 3:00 p.m., Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”
March 18, 2020
Wednesday
√ Movies+Music Series, Pink Floyd: The Wall, 6:30 p.m. doors open, film at 7:00 p.m., The Block, 360 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Discussion by expert panelists,
March 18-19, 2020
Wednesday-Thursday
√ West Michigan Student Showcase, 7:00 p.m., at the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Students from area high schools are selected in the areas of academics, athletics, digital media arts, literary arts, performing arts and visual arts.
March 19-21, 2020
Thursday-Saturday
√ Used Book Sale at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St., Montague. March 19 6-8 p.m.; March 20 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; March 21 10 am.-1 p.m.
March 20, 2020
Friday
√ Dan Raymond Invitational Indoor Motorcycle Ice Track Race, 6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m., at Mercy Health Arena, 470 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon.
March 21, 2020
Saturday
√ Montague-Whitehall Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., at Whitehall High School, 3100 W. White Lake Dr.
√ 8th Annual White Lake Business Expo, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Whitehall High School, 3100 W. White Lake Dr.
√ Aoife Scott Concert with special guest Ben Bedford, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Traditional and folk music. A Michigan Irish Music Festival headliner.
√ White Lake St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Shuffle Pub Crawl, 6:00 p.m. Enjoy live music, green beer, Irish fare and cocktails. Rides provided between participating bars and restaurants.
√ Whitehall High School Dodgeball Tournament, 6:00 p.m., in the high school gym, 3100 White Lake Drive.
√ MuskeCon 4, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Delta Hotel by Marriott, 939 3rd St., Muskegon. There’ll be toys, comics, art, handmade goods, panels, demos and Cosplay galore..
March 22, 2020
Sunday
√ West Michigan Ironmen area football game, 7:00 p.m., at the Mercy Health Areana, 470 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.
March 23, 2020
Monday
√ Tech Class: Starting Social Media, 3:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St., Montague. Class is free, but registration is required. Call 231-893-2675.
March 25, 2020
Wednesday
√ Expressions Reception, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Muskegon County Student Art Exhibition.
March 26, 2020
Thursday
√ “From Immigration to Citizen: Naturalization Records on Ancestry, 6:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St., Montague. Discover how your ancestors became citizens. Class is free, but registration is required. Call 231-893-2675.
√ West Michigan Homeschool Theatre’s production of “Elijah!”, 7:00 p.m. at the Beardsley Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.
March 27-29, 2020
Friday-Sunday
√ Whitehall High School musical “The Little Mermaid,” at 7:00 p.m. Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the Whitehall High School auditorium, 3100 White Lake Drive.
March 28-29, 2020
Saturday-Sunday
√ Montague High School drama “She Kills Monsters,” at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the Center for the Arts, 4900 Stanton Blvd., Montague.
March 28, 2020
Saturday
√ The Insiders: Tom Petty Tribute Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
March 30, 2020
Monday
√ “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?”, 6:00 p.m., at Montague Branch Library MADL, 8778 Ferry St., Montague. Sheryl Hogle from HarborLight Credit Union teaches children ages 8+ on budgeting. Includes interactive games.
√ Holocaust Survivor Irene Miller will speak, 6:00 p.m., at Hackley Public Library, 216 W. Webster, Muskegon.
March 31, 2020
Tuesday
√ White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series, 7 p.m., at The Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague. George Maniates - “The culture, times, and influences taking place during the life of Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827).
April 4, 2020
Saturday
√ The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long Movie Night, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
April 5, 2020
Sunday
√ Free Family Movie Series, 3:00 p.m., Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”
April 7, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Paint Your Pet, 6:00-8:00 p.m., North Grove Brewers, 8735 Water St., Montague. Enjoy food and beverages while painting.
April 9, 2020
Thursday
√ 20 for 20: Celebrating Michigan Illustrators, reception and book fair, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon. Free admission.
April 11, 2020
Saturday
√ Dixon’s Violin concert, 7:30 p.m., The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
April 15, 2020
Wednesday
√ West Michigan Symphony Link Up: The Orchestra Rocks Family Concert, 7:00 p.m., at The Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.
April 17, 2020
Friday
√ West Michigan Symphony: Mardi Gras in Muskegon, 7:30 p.m., at The Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.
√ J2B2 John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band From the Crows Nest, 7:00 p.m., at the Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon.
April 18, 2020
Saturday
√ Cheers & Chocolate fundraiser for Every Woman’s Place, 5:00-8:00 p.m., at Culinary Institute of Michigan, 336 Clay Ave., Muskegon.
√ Heels for Meals fundraiser for AgeWell Services, 6:00-11:00 p.m., at the Muskegon County Club, 2801 Lakeshore Dr., Muskegon.
April 19, 2020
Sunday
√ Shane Hennessey in Concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Finger-style guitarist and songwriter from Ireland.
April 24, 2020
Friday
√ Gruvia Presents: organissimo, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
April 25, 2020
Saturday
√ Phillip Huber Marionette’s: Suspended Animation, 3:00-4:00 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Emmy award-winning puppeteer.
√ The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long Movie Night, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
√ White Lake Chorale Concert, 4:00 p.m., at Montague High School’s Center for the Arts., 4900 Stanton Blvd.
April 30 May 1, 2, 3, 2020
Thursday-Sunday
√ Muskegon Civic Theatre presents “Mamma Mia!”, at the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon. Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Sunday 3:00 p.m..
May 2, 2020
Saturday
√ Reeths-Puffer High School Prom, 8:00-11:00 p.m., at Fricano’s Muskegon Lake, 1050 W. Western Ave., Suite 200, Muskegon.
May 9, 2020
Saturday
√ Whitehall High School Prom, 8:00-11:00 p.m., at Fruitport Golf Club & Banquet Center, 6334 Harvey St., Muskegon.
June 5, 2020
Friday
√ John Gorka in Concert, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Gorka is a world-renowned contemporary American folk singer.
June 16, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Yard Sale Underwear.” Free admission.
June 19, 2020
Friday
√ Yoga on the Lawn of of White River Light Station, 9:30 a.m., 6199 Murray Rd. Whitehall.
June 20-21, 2020
Saturday-Sunday
√ 42nd annual White Lake Area Arts & Crafts Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Goodrich Park, Whitehall.
June 23, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features”Magic Bus.” Free admission.
June 25-28, 2020
Thursday-Sunday
√ Electric Forest Festival, Double JJ Resort, Rothbury.
June 30, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. West Michigan Wine & Jazz Fest. Free admission.
√ White Lake 4th of July Parade, 10 a.m., downtown Whitehall to downtown Montague.
√ White Lake 4th of July fireworks, dusk, over White Lake.
July 7, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Mark Lavengood.” Free admission.
July 10, 2020
Friday
√ “Sylvia” by Central Michigan University, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 W. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
√ White River Light Station Concert, 7:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rd., Whitehall. Features Art Harbor 60s folk guitarists from Old Town Chicago.
July 11, 2020
Saturday
√ “Red Herring” by Central Michigan University, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 W. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
July 14, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Delilah DeWylde.” Free admission.
July 16, 17, 18, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “Escanaba in Love,” 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
July 21, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Earth Radio.” Free admission.
July 23, 24, 25, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “The Cemetery Club,” 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
July 23, 2020
Thursday
√ White Lake Community Library Family Night, 6:30 p.m., on the grounds of the White River Light Station Concert, 6199 Murray Rd.
July 24, 2020
Friday
√ White River Light Station Concert, 7:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rd., Whitehall. Features “Ghost of the American Road.”
July 25, 2020
Saturday
√ White River Light Station Dulcimer Concert, 2:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rd., Whitehall. Features “Western Michigan Dulcimer Friends.”
July 28, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Serita’s Black Rose.” Free admission.
√ White Lake Youth Theatre TBA at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Thursday and Friday 7:30 p.m. Saturday 3:00 p.m.
Aug. 1, 2020
Saturday
√ RunIT 5K 2020, 8:00 a.m., White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 W. Hanson St., Whitehall.
Aug. 4, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Westside Soul Surfers.” Free admission.
Aug. 6, 7, 8, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “The Outsider,” 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Aug. 7, 2020
Friday
√ Music and Beer at White River Light Station, 6:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rrd., Whitehall. Featuring “Catfish and the Man.”
Aug. 11, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “Eric & Karen Smith.” Free admission.
Aug. 13, 14, 15, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “Lost in Yonkers,” 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Aug. 18, 2020
Tuesday
√ ACWL Tuesday Night Concert, 7:00 p.m., at the Rotary Band Shell, downtown Montague. Features “May Erlewine.” Free admission.
Aug. 19, 2020
Wednesday
√ Story Time at the White River Light Station, 11:00 a.m., 6199 Murray Rd.. Whitehall. Presented by Montague Branch Library MADL.
Aug. 20, 21, 22, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “Holmes and Watson,” 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Aug. 21, 2020
Friday
√ Yoga on the Lawn of of White River Light Station, 9:30 a.m., 6199 Murray Rd. Whitehall.
√ White River Light Station Concert, 7:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rd., Whitehall. Features “Chris Kennedy and Eric Michael.”
Oct. 10, 2020
Saturday
√ Pumpkinfest 2020, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Montague. Features pumpkin roll and a day of family-friendly activities such as pumpkin carving and painting, seed spitting, largest pumpkin contest, hay rides, bake sale, apple cider mill.