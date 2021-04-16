April
Third Tuesday of the month
√ Evening ZOOM Book Club — 6 p.m. on Zoom. Join Julie from the Holton Branch for a live ZOOM book discussion each month. Newcomers welcome. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be e-mailed to you before the program. This month’s book is The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes, if you would like to checkout a copy of this month’s book, see staff.
April 18-30
√ Virtual Escape Room: Spring Break Vacation — Anytime online, spring break rolls around and you find a mysterious envelope in your mailbox, promising an all-expenses-paid vacation trip – if you can solve all the puzzles. But why won’t it tell you where the trip will take you?
April 21
Wednesday
√ Teen Virtual Game Night — 6 p.m. Join us for a teen virtual game night playing Among Us! This game of teamwork and betrayal is fun to play and easy to learn. Participants must have access to the game via mobile download, Switch or computer to play. First round will be a tutorial. Visit the calendar on madl.org Zoom login will be e-mailed to you the day before the program.
April 24
Saturday
√ Muskegon Area Medication and Sharps Take Back Event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Muskegon Township Fire Department Station 1, 1117 S. Walker Rd. in Muskegon . Drop off your unused or expired medications for proper disposal. Mark out patient information prior to drop off. Sharps will be accepted in appropriate containers. Free medication lock boxes and sharps containers will be available; supplies are limited.
√ Virtual Fitness Event — 10 a.m., In this virtual workshop Heather David of Shoreline Natural Wellness and Fitness will discuss the benefits of exercise, including the pros and cons of various options and what science tells us about how much and how often. They will work through exercises that can be done at home with little or no equipment. Join from the comfort of your own home to learn and get hands on experience you can implement immediately. Register on the White Lake Community Library’s calendar: wlclib.org/calendar.
April 30
Friday
√ Fruitland Township Veteran SITREP Meeting — 11:45 a.m. at the Fruitland Township Hall, 4545 Nestrom Rd. in Whitehall.
May 6
Thursday
√ Mindful Movements — Yin Yoga Class (Virtual ZOOM), 12 p.m., Yin yoga is a meditative and physical practice where poses are held anywhere from 90 seconds to 5 minutes. For more details, or to register for this free, virtual program, visit hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or visit the Library. Free.
May 17
Monday
√ Mental Health Q&A: Depression and Anxiety (Virtual ZOOM) – 6 p.m., Join Hackley Library virtually Monday, May 17 from 6-7 p.m. for an enlightening and inclusive panel conversation about anxiety and depression with Elisa Pérez-Arellano, LMSW, psychotherapist and owner/CEO of Inclusive Empowerment Services (IES) in Wyoming, Mich., and Jazz McKinney, mental health advocate and executive director of the GR Pride Center in Grand Rapids. Registration for this free virtual program will opened at 10 a.m. April 17. For more details, visit hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or visit the Library. Free.