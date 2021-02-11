February
Third Tuesday
√ Join Julie from the Holton Branch for a live ZOOM book discussion each month. Newcomers welcome. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
Feb. 18
Thursday
√ Explore the sounds of space using sound processors and other unique instruments with
Mr. Frank. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
Feb. 22
Monday
√ Black Hair Care Clinic – 6 p.m., Learn the secrets to beautiful black hair from expert Nietra Hood. During this virtual program, Nietra will share tips on how to care for your own hair, as well as for a young person’s hair. Registration for this program opens Friday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. Please register at hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or stop by the library.
Feb. 23
Tuesday
√ 6 p.m., White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series in partnership with MADL — Muskegon Area District Library featuring founder and conductor Laureate of Chicago’s Music of the Baroque Thomas Wikman. Register on-line at http://madl.evanced.info/sign-up/Calendar. More information at www.whitelakemusic.org.
√ MADL presents the White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series, 7 p.m., Join WLMS Host Bob Swan and musician/scholar Thomas Wikman as they discuss the powerful and expressive musical voices that flourished in the early 1900s.
March 4
Thursday
√ MADL Morning ZOOM Book Club –
Book lovers meet once a month for a live ZOOM book discussion with Alison from the Norton Shores Branch. Newcomers always welcome. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
March 30
Tuesday
√ 6 p.m.,White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series in partnership with MADL — Muskegon Area District Library featuring founder and conductor Laureate of Chicago’s Music of the Baroque Thomas Wikman. Register on-line at http://madl.evanced.info/sign-up/Calendar. More information at www.whitelakemusic.org.
√ White Lake Music Society Winter Lecture Series in partnership with MADL — Muskegon Area District Library featuring Muskegon Community College History Professor George Maniates. Register on-line at http://madl.evanced.info/sign-up/Calendar. More information at www.whitelakemusic.org.