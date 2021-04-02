April 8
Thursday
√ The basics of landscape drawing with Corinne Roberts at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Learn basic techniques of composition, perspective, and value to start creating your own landscapes. Intended for adults but everyone is welcome. No prior drawing experience is needed. All you need is paper, a pencil, and an eraser. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be e-mailed to you before the program.
April 13
Tuesday
√ Virtual RootTALK: Read All About It: Family History Research with Newspapers, 6 p.m. on Facebook and Youtube.
Join Alison to discover how obituaries, birth and wedding announcements, advertisements, and local news stories can provide a deeper glimpse into our ancestors’ lives, along with tips and resources to help plan your newspaper research.
April 15
Thursday
√ Music Play Patrol: Tails and Tales at 11 a.m. on Zoom. Join Mr. Frank for musical stories featuring classic fairytales and animals. Great for classrooms to join! Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program.
April 24
Saturday
√ Muskegon Area Medication and Sharps Take Back Event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Muskegon Township Fire Department Station 1, 1117 S. Walker Rd. in Muskegon . Drop off your unused or expired medications for proper disposal. Mark out patient information prior to drop off. Sharps will be accepted in appropriate containers. Free Medication Lock Boxes and Sharps Containers will be available; supplies are limited.