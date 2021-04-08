April
Third Tuesday of the month
√ Evening ZOOM Book Club — 6 p.m. on Zoom. Join Julie from the Holton Branch for a live ZOOM book discussion each month. Newcomers welcome. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be emailed to you before the program. This month’s book is The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes, if you would like to checkout a copy of this month’s book, see staff.
April 11-30
√ Virtual Escape Room: Spring Break Vacation — Anytime online, Spring Break rolls around and you find a mysterious envelope in your mailbox, promising an all-expenses-paid vacation trip – if you can solve all the puzzles. But why won’t it tell you where the trip will take you?
April 12
Monday
√ Make It Monday: Water Candles — 7 p.m. on Facebook and Youtube.
Have you ever wanted to try candle making but are hesitant to attempt the traditional melt and pour method? Holly will show you step-by-step how to make fun, whimsical water candles in under 10 minutes. For a list of supplies you need, see the madl.org calendar.
April 13
Tuesday
√ Virtual RootTALK: Read All About It: Family History Research with Newspapers, 6 p.m. on Facebook and Youtube. Join Alison to discover how obituaries, birth and wedding announcements, advertisements and local news stories can provide a deeper glimpse into our ancestors’ lives, along with tips and resources to help plan your newspaper research.
April 14
Wednesday
√Smart Money Storytime — 10:30 a.m. on Facebook and YoutTube. Read along with Miss Heidi as she shares the book Give It by Cinders McLeod. This free book is available while supplies last in the April Take It Make It kit.
April 15
Thursday
√ Music Play Patrol: Tails and Tales at 11 a.m. on Zoom. Join Mr. Frank for musical stories featuring classic fairytales and animals. Great for classrooms to join! Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be e-mailed to you before the program.
April 21
Wednesday
√ Teen Virtual Game Night — 6 p.m. Join us for a teen virtual game night playing Among Us! This game of teamwork and betrayal is fun to play and easy to learn. Participants must have access to the game via mobile download, Switch or computer to play. First round will be a tutorial. Visit the calendar on madl.org Zoom login will be e-mailed to you the day before the program.
April 24
Saturday
√ Muskegon Area Medication and Sharps Take Back Event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Muskegon Township Fire Department Station 1, 1117 S. Walker Rd. in Muskegon . Drop off your unused or expired medications for proper disposal. Mark out patient information prior to drop off. Sharps will be accepted in appropriate containers. Free medication lock boxes and sharps containers will be available; supplies are limited.