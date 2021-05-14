Wednesdays
√ Left to Write Prompts – Creative Writing Group (Virtual) – 2 p.m., Hackley Public Library has a creative writing group called Left to Write! For the time being, the library is bringing “Left to Write” to you virtually!
Third Tuesday
of the month
√ Evening Zoom Book Club — 6 p.m. on Zoom. Join Julie from the Holton Branch for a live Zoom book discussion each month. Newcomers welcome. Registration required on the madl.org calendar. A Zoom link will be e-mailed to you before the program. This month’s book is “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes. If you would like to checkout a copy of this month’s book, see staff.
May 17
Monday
√ It’s Mystery month, so let’s get to solving a mystery. Come and pick up your private detective kit, including an invisible ink pen, and get started! Craft kits will be available at Hackley Library beginning May 3 and through the end of the month while supplies last. An instructional video will be posted on Facebook May 3 at 3 p.m. and May 17 at 3 p.m. Free.
√ Teen Take and Make Craft – Among Us Perler Beads –Chaos? Betrayal? Not here! Just very adorable Among Us crewmates made out of Perler beads! If you made a Baby Yoda craft back in February, use the pegboard you received then, as a limited number of pegboards will be available for pick-up. The Bead kits will be available at Hackley Library beginning May 3 and through the end of month while supplies last. An instructional video will be posted on Facebook on May 3 at 3 p.m. and May 17 at 3 p.m. Free.
√ Mental Health Q&A: Depression and Anxiety (Virtual Zoom) – 6 p.m., Join Hackley Library virtually Monday, May 17 from 6-7 p.m. for an enlightening and inclusive panel conversation about anxiety and depression with Elisa Pérez-Arellano, LMSW, psychotherapist and owner/CEO of Inclusive Empowerment Services (IES) in Wyoming, Mich., and Jazz McKinney, mental health advocate and executive director of the GR Pride Center in Grand Rapids. Registration for this free virtual program opened at 10 a.m. April 17. For more details, visit hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or visit the library. Free.
May 24
Monday
√ Springtime: Letting Go to Grow — Art Therapy (Virtual Zoom) — 6 p.m., “Springtime: Letting Go to Grow” is an hour workshop where participants will learn about art therapy and experience working with art to let go of the bits and pieces that are holding people back. Registration for this free, virtual program opened at 10 a.m. April 24. An art therapy kit will be included with registration, while supplies last. For more details, visit hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or visit the library. Free.
May 25
Tuesday
√ Music Therapy and Well-Being (Virtual Zoom) – 6 p.m.,presented by Audrey Stein, MSW, MT-BC, participants will learn about what music therapy looks like with a variety of populations and the neuroscience research that has led to advancements in the field. Furthermore, participants will receive insight on how music therapy improves our physical, social, intellectual and emotional well-being. Registration for this free, virtual program will open at 10 a.m. on April 26. For more details, visit hackleylibrary.org, HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8011, or visit the library. Free.
June 14 — Aug.14
√ Summer Reading Program – Hackley Library’s annual Summer Reading Program is around the corner! This ongoing program is fun for ALL AGES to enjoy. In addition to reading, there will be exciting activities to complete, and cool prizes that you can win! Check back for more details at hackleylibrary.org, on HPL’s Facebook page, call 231-722-8000, or visit the library
√ Summer Photo Challenge – When prompts come out: Every Monday for 9 weeks beginning June 14. How to Submit: Watch for Hackley Library to post picture prompts, and then post/submit 1 picture a week to the HPL Facebook page with the tag #HPLSummerPhotoChallenge1 (for week 1) #HPLSummerPhotoChallenge2 (for week 2), etc. Each week, for 9 weeks, Hackley Library will post picture prompts on the HPL Facebook page.
√ Reading Between the Lines – 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Join us every second Monday of the month through November for our new book discussion series, Reading Between the Lines. Each month we will gather to discuss a book from different genres including (but not limited to) history, memoir, and mystery. This series will begin as virtual, but may transition as time goes on — watch for more information to come! Details on the books we’ll discuss can be found at hackleylibrary.org or HPL’s Facebook page. Copies of the books can be found at Hackley Library, as well as other area libraries (available copies are limited).
√ Left to Write Prompts Creative Writing Group – 2 p.m. every Wednesday, Hackley Public Library has a creative writing group called Left to Write! For the time being, we’re bringing “Left to Write” to you virtually! We’ll be posting online writing prompts to HPL’s Facebook page every Wednesday at 2 pm. Anyone can participate by using the prompt to inspire your writing! Once the library is hosting programs inside the library, we will have a special meeting to read over what you’ve written at home. Free.
June 30
Wednesday
√ Summer Book Talks — The Faygo Book by Joe Grimm at 7 p.m. the Muskegon Area District Library in Montague.
July 7
Wednesday
√ Summer Book Talks — Cross River Rivals by Dan Yakes at 7 p.m. at the Muskegon Area District Library in Montague.
