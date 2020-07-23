July 22, 2020
Wednesday
√ Live presentation by author David Maraniss who will talk about his 2020 Michigan Notable Award-winning book A Good American Family. 7 p.m. on MADL Zoom. Sponsored by Friends of the Montague Library, hosted by Bryan Uecker, owner of the Book Nook.
July 23, 24, 25, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ “Mind the Gap”, 7:30 p.m, at the Playhouse at White Lake, 304 N. Mears Ave. in Whitehall.
July 23, 2020
Thursday
√ White Lake Community Library Family Night, 6:30 p.m., on the grounds of the White River Light Station Concert, 6199 Murray Rd.
July 24, 2020
Friday
√ White River Light Station Concert, 7:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rd., Whitehall. Features “Ghost of the American Road.”
July 25, 2020
Saturday
√ White River Light Station Dulcimer Concert, 2:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rd., Whitehall. Features “Western Michigan Dulcimer Friends.”
July 28, 2020
Tuesday
√ White Lake Youth Theatre TBA at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Thursday and Friday 7:30 p.m. Saturday 3:00 p.m.
Aug. 1, 2020
Saturday
√ RunIT 5K 2020, 8:00 a.m., White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 124 W. Hanson St., Whitehall.
Aug 4, 2020
Tuesday
√ “The Music of New Orleans and Swing — With The Boogie Woogie Kid”, 6 p.m., Facebook Live. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/HackleyPL/
Aug. 6, 7, 8, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ “Violet”, and “Clear Glass Marbles”, 7:30 p.m. at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 N. Mears Ave.
Aug. 7, 2020
Friday
√ Music and Beer at White River Light Station, 6:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rrd., Whitehall. Featuring “Catfish and the Man.”
Aug. 10, 2020
Monday
√ “HPL Online Book Discussion — The Bear by Andrew Krivak”, 6 p.m., Facebook Live. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/HackleyPL/
Aug. 13, 2020
Thursday
√ “Take and Make Craft for Kids! — Craft Stick Summer Birds”, 3 p.m. Facebook Live. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/HackleyPL/
Aug. 13, 14, 15, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “Lost in Yonkers,” 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Aug. 19, 2020
Wednesday
√ Story Time at the White River Light Station, 11:00 a.m., 6199 Murray Rd.. Whitehall. Presented by Montague Branch Library MADL.
Aug. 20, 21, 22, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Saturday
√ Summer Theatre Festival “Holmes and Watson,” 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Aug. 21, 2020
Friday
√ Yoga on the Lawn of of White River Light Station, 9:30 a.m., 6199 Murray Rd. Whitehall.
√ White River Light Station Concert, 7:00 p.m., 6199 Murray Rd., Whitehall. Features “Chris Kennedy and Eric Michael.”
Aug. 22, 2020
Saturday
√ “Summer Breeze”, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 N. Mears Ave. in Whitehall.
Aug. 24
Monday
√ “Hackley Crafts Online — Ladybug Flower Pot”, 6 p.m., Facebook Live. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/HackleyPL/
Aug. 27 2020
Thursday
√ “Take and Make Craft for Teens! – Guitar Pick Jewelry”, 6 p.m. Facebook Live. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/HackleyPL/